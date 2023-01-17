Read full article on original website
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment
If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Chase Chrisley's Fiancée Reveals They Overcame 'Major Breakup' in 'On and Off' Relationship Before He Proposed
The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to fiancée Emmy Medders on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Emmy Medders is opening up about her (sometimes rocky) road to engagement with fiancé Chase Chrisley. Savannah Chrisley welcomed her future sister-in-law to her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast this week to chat about Medders' courtship with the Chrisley Knows Best star leading up to his romantic October proposal. Medders acknowledged the relationship had its "ups and downs," including "one major break" during her relationship with Chase, 26. "We started...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Some Fans Think Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide Will Face a Traumatic Pregnancy
Could Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide decide to have a baby by the end of 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's what fans are talking about.
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
People
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Michelle Money Engaged to Golfer Mike Weir: 'Me and You Forever!'
Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money is getting hitched!. The reality TV star announced her engagement to golfer Mike Weir on Instagram last week, posting a carousel of sweet photos of the couple with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️" In one of the photos,...
Julie Chrisley Behind Bars: Inside the Kentucky Prison Where She’ll Serve Her Time
On Jan. 17, 'Chrisley Knows Best' star Julie Chrisley star reported to FMC Lexington to begin serving her seven-year sentence.
tigerdroppings.com
Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent QB
During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari, who was married to former Bears QB Jay Cutler, revealed she actually dated former USC QB Matt Leinart as well... quote:. "I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter Malti appears in British Vogue with mom
Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her daughter Malti's birth and health issues as well as how motherhood has changed her in British Vogue.
