18-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized As Police Investigate Hit-Run Selden Crash

Authorities released a photo of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle on Long Island.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers renewed a call for information on Monday, Jan. 16, as police investigate the crash that happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Isaac Ramirez, of Selden, was riding a bicycle south on Dare Road near 13th Street when a southbound car struck him, police said. He remains hospitalized as of the update on Monday.

The car, which is believed to be a silver or gray Toyota Camry, left the scene of the crash, Crime Stoppers said.

Authorities said the Toyota could be a 2021 or a newer model.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

