‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Characters Who Could Be Returning in 2023

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The Young and the Restless characters come and go constantly. Last year, many fan favorites, including Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), came back . As the show prepares for its 50th anniversary, let’s look at some characters who could return.

The Young and the Restless star Zach Tinker I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ character Fen Baldwin will return for Lauren Fenmore’s 40th-anniversary celebration

January 2023 starts with the iconic character Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) celebrating her 40th anniversary with the show. A special standalone episode is planned where Lauren receives an award. Lauren’s family, including her husband, Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), will be there for the special evening. But Lauren will have more surprise guests.

According to Soaps.com , Zach Tinker will reprise his role as Fen Baldwin, Michael and Lauren’s son. Unfortunately, Fen’s return will be brief because of Tinker’s other role as Sonny Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives . However, if the show ever recasts, Fen could return to stir up trouble for Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Gloria Fisher makes an extravagant ‘The Young and the Restless’ return

Lauren’s celebration will bring the Baldwin and Fisher families together for the special occasion. One should expect an appearance from Gloria Fisher (Judith Chapman) . Gloria is Michael and Kevin Fisher’s (Greg Rikaart) glamourous but mischievous mother.

There’s no way Gloria would miss out on her daughter-in-law’s big event. While Gloria claims she’s there to support Lauren, her family will wonder if she has ulterior motives. Whatever Gloria has in store, it’ll be a delight to see her since she adds humor to The Young and the Restless .

Also, Gloria’s return could mean a run-in with her former stepson/lover Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Although Jack is with Diane, Gloria won’t resist reminding him of the fun they had. A Gloria versus Diane feud for Jack’s heart would make an exciting storyline, with Gloria being the favorite to win.

Heather Stevens is a character who could come back to Genoa City

Heather Stevens (Jennifer Landon) is a The Young and the Restless legacy character. She’s the daughter of Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and April Stevens (Cindy Eilbacher). Heather spent most of her childhood away from Genoa City but returned in 2007 to reunite with her father and become the town’s new DA.

Heather had many love interests, but Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) won her heart. In 2012, Heather moved with Daniel and his daughter Lucy to Savannah, Georgia. When Daniel returned to Genoa City in Nov. 2022, Heather and Lucy weren’t with him.

Daniel acts like a single man since he reconnects with his ex-wife Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). However, Daniel’s plans of reuniting with Lily may be derailed by Heather’s return. Heather’s appearance could shed light on what happened between her and Daniel. She’ll also be a competition for Lily as the two strong-willed women fight over Mr. Romalotti.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

