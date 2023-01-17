Governors Ball Confirms 2023 Lineup — Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza Named Headliners

The Governors Ball Music Festival is back with a new location — Flushing Meadows Corona Park — and their official lineup listed online. Here’s what we know about the 2023 lineup, which features headliners Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza.

Governors Ball 2023 features headliners Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza

The new year brought new festival news — particularly BLACKPINK , Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean’s upcoming appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. After months of radio silence from New York’s biggest music festival, fans got a tip regarding the Governors Ball performers.

Concert Leaks tweeted that, “according to Ticketmaster, the Governors Ball lineup will include Aespa, Kendrick Lamar, Diplo, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Odesza, Pinkpantheress, Omar Apollo, Finneas, and more!”

Thanks to Bandsintown, fans got updates from specific artists making a Gov Ball appearance. The music website confirmed the days the festival was taking place — June 9-11, 2023. However, there was some speculation regarding the validity of this lineup.

“I don’t think this is everyone, though. Last year they had 60 acts and this is only 25. This is probably just one day,” one Reddit user noted, sharing that by expanding it lists 37 artists. Another user wrote, “It says Friday. So, this is Friday leaked.”

On Jan. 14, those suspicions were confirmed with a hypnotizing, intergalactic post from the festival, containing 10 lineup clues. On Jan. 17, the full lineup dropped on the Governors Ball social media accounts and website.

Full lineup list of Governors Ball 2023

The full Friday lineup includes, Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Eladio Carrión, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, Alexander 23, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, KayCyy, Matt Maltese, Awfbeat, School of Rock Queens, and PhatJazz.

ODESZA, Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Lovejoy, EVAN GIIA, Sarah Kinsley, Flipturn, The Amazons, and Zolita will perform Saturday, June 10.

Sunday June 11’s lineup features Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T,

girl in red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, Sabrina Claudio, LÉON, Phony Ppl, Cat Burns, Maude Latour, Coast Contra, Charlie Burg, Ella Jane, Haiku Hands, and School of Rock Brooklyn.

How to get tickets for Gov Ball 2023

Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets as of Jan. 17, with multiple tiers available. A 1-Day general admission ticket costs $139 plus fees, while a 3-day pass costs $279 plus fees.

The “Platinum” tickets are listed as “the ultimate experience with exclusive front-of-stage viewing and on-stage viewing at all 3 stages. All the VIP perks with added amenities like complimentary all-day dining & full-service bar included.” Those cost $2499 plus fees per person.

There are also travel packages, exclusive hotel rates, and portable chargers available. More information can be found on the Governors Ball website .