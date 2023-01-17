‘The Circle’ Fans Call 1 Player ‘Self-Righteous’ and ‘Hypocritical’ in Season 5

Netflix ‘s The Circle Season 5 is nearing the end, and fans are more than ready to see which of the final six players earns that first-place rating in the finale. However, one season 5 contestant has been getting on some viewers’ nerves throughout the game. And they are adamant that he shouldn’t win the show.

Chaz Lawery | Netflix

Viewers take issue with the way Chaz is playing in ‘The Circle’ Season 5

Following The Circle Season 5 Episode 12, one fan started a Reddit thread to express their annoyance with Chaz Lawery, one of the game’s original and most popular players.

“I know I’ll be in the minority, but I’m just not a fan of Chaz,” they wrote. “It’s nothing personal. I’m sure he’s a great person, but that’s just it. He’s so generally good that it makes him less fun to watch. It feels like he’s coasted through this season with total ease, being an influencer multiple times and seemingly having everyone on his side.”

A Reddit user commented, “He’s too righteous to me. How he’s always like, ‘just tell me more! Open up!’ Etc etc etc. He’s lying about a bunch of crap (his job, being single), but he like hammers other people who lie as part of the game. I dunno. I don’t like how he plays.”

“He’s so hypocritical,” someone else added. “Blaming others for having alliances whilst he has one as well that he doesn’t disclose to others.”

One fan shared, “He’s self-righteous. Also, just a personal thing, but I don’t like when players proclaim themselves moral arbiters of who deserves money on a tv show competition. You don’t even really know these people, despite all the overly pressured vulnerability.”

Ultimately, many viewers believe that Chaz expects a lot from the other players and gives them nothing in return. However, some fans of The Circle Season 5 don’t have a problem with Chaz.

Other fans defend Chaz

Whereas a number of fans are critical of how Chaz plays The Circle Season 5, others are impressed by his gameplay.

“He does seem like a good guy,” a Reddit user pointed out. “And he has a really good read on the other players’ personalities that I find impressive.”

Another fan said, “I think he’s been playing much smarter than he shows. He’s not only kept a facade to the other players but to the camera too, which I think is impressive.”

“Chaz is primed to win this season because he pulled the classic strategy of having two separate alliances with Raven and Sam,” someone explained. “They will always put him first, but not each other, so Chaz is getting two guaranteed first-place votes while Raven and Sam are only getting one or none. Sam is only ranking up who she likes, nothing has been strategic on her part yet, and Raven is playing with her heart and, unfortunately, is just a pawn in Chaz’s game.”

And when some people claimed that Chaz was bullying the other cast members, one Reddit user wrote, “There’s nothing Chaz has done that constitutes bullying. Everyone in this thread is projecting their own HS trauma onto Chaz and on this show, and it’s really not that deep.”

Related

‘The Circle’: Do the Contestants Get Paid Per Episode?

Everything you need to know about ‘The Circle’ Season 5 finale

Despite how anyone feels about Chaz, he made it to the finale of The Circle Season 5. And he has a good shot at winning.

After Tom met “Jennifer” in episode 12, viewers learned that Chaz was the super secret influencer. And he had the power to block one more person without having the others know it was him. So in episode 13, fans will discover who Chaz eliminates before the last rating.

Once the final five are established, the players will rate one another one last time. Then, they will meet face-to-face, and host Michelle Buteau will announce the winner.

The Circle Season 5 finale airs Wednesday, Jan. 18, on Netflix.