ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelor’: Does Zach Shallcross’s Season Have a Villain?

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

As January gets underway, that means the new season of The Bachelor awaits right around the corner. This season, producers tapped Zach Shallcross as the lead . Fans recognize Zach from his time on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. Thirty new women arrive on Jan. 23, 2023, to try their hand at love, and while we don’t know everything about this season, Reality Steve revealed several spoilers in November. However, one typical component seems to be missing this season, and that’s a villain. Does Zach’s season of The Bachelor have a villain?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XH607_0kHWOlUp00
Zach Shallcross stands with his arm around Brianna Thorbourne. Fans are wondering if Zach’s season has a villain. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Villains have become a staple in reality TV

Whether you love to hate them or just plain hate them, reality TV villains often make for great TV. Some people even choose to try to get the “villain edit” on shows like The Bachelor because they know that means more screen time. It goes along with the whole “any publicity is good publicity” motto.

From Shanae Ankney to Victoria Fuller, seasons of The Bachelor almost always come with a villain. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Zach’s upcoming season. Usually, by now, Reality Steve lets us know about one woman or another who rubs the rest of the cast the wrong way.

Reality Steve’s spoilers for ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross don’t seem to hint at a villain

The closest thing the reality TV blogger revealed in November was a sentence or two about new contestant Madison Johnson. In his blog post, Reality Steve wrote, “Madison Johnson was eliminated before the first rose ceremony. I believe she was the over aggressive one that was stealing him too many times on the first night and Zach basically told her he didn’t see a connection with her. She might’ve even asked during one of the many times she saw him, if he didn’t see it with her to send her home. So he did.”

But an elimination before the first Rose Ceremony means Madison’s time in the villainous spotlight is short-lived. As for the rest of Zach’s season, it doesn’t seem like there’s much drama at all between the cast.

Related

‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Christina Mandrell Already Receiving Hate from Fans

Will Zach’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ take a hit in views with no villain?

Even if a villain makes you grit your teeth or scream at your television, there’s no denying we often tune in to see what sort of problems they stir up next. Without someone poking the proverbial bear, Zach’s season of The Bachelor might get reduced to calm and rational discussions between the women about their potential relationship. Sure, many, many fans tune in to The Bachelor for the love story, but there are just as many who watch for the outrageous behavior from some of the cast.

Does this mean Zach’s season of The Bachelor might suffer without the presence of a villain? Do you hope for a good villain this season? Let me know in the comments down below!

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode

“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
wegotthiscovered.com

Bachelor Alum Nick Viall engaged: Who is his fiancé?

Nick Viall joined season 21 of The Bachelor after not one but two unsuccessful runs on the show’s sister series The Bachelorette and a quick stint on Bachelor in Paradise. The third (or fourth) time was not the charm for this Bachelor-to-be and he walked away from the show — and the season — empty-handed. However, Nick Viall is now a Bachelor no more as he has passed his final rose, and a very shiny engagement ring, to his new fiancé Natalie Joy.
ALABAMA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Nick Viall Predicts ‘Bachelor’ Lead Zach Shallcross’ Will Have ‘an Emotional Journey’ Amid Season 27

Lots of tears and even more feelings of love! Bachelor lead Zach Shallcross has "an emotional journey" ahead, Nick Viall tells Life & Style exclusively ahead of the ABC show's 27th season premiere. "I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy," the "Viall Files" podcast host, 42, shares with Life...
WISCONSIN STATE
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love

Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

264K+
Followers
126K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy