Texarkana, AR

Texarkana police want community to help end juvenile gun violence in the streets

By Jaclyn Tripp
 5 days ago
TEXARKANA, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says communities on both sides of the state line have suffered losses to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn the city apart and taken young lives.

Police want the community to work together to overcome obstacles and be free from violence in the city’s streets.

An incident that occurred at 1:40 a.m. on the night after Christmas, which took place on Vernal and Hayes Streets, is currently under investigation. Over sixty spent shell casings were in the street when police arrived. Texarkana Arkansas police are asking for help from area residents in locating the juveniles who committed these acts of violence and the weapons that could have been involved. Police would also like to know why the city’s youth are out so late at night and if parents know their kids have weapons.

“We need help from our community,” wrote Corporal Les Munn, Public Information Officer for the Texarkana Police Department. “An entire community of people must interact with children for those children to grow in a safe and healthy environment,” Munn stated in a press release on juvenile gun violence.

Munn also pointed out that juvenile crime in Texarkana has become increasingly more violent in the past year, with youths shooting at each other from both sides of the state line.

Those with information about the waves of recent violence are asked to contact Detective Corvette Phillips at the Texarkana Arkansas Police Criminal Investigations Division. Call Detective Phillips at (903) 798-3154, or send him an email at Corvette.Phillips@txkusa.org

Tedra Howard
5d ago

give them something to do open up more jobs not just fast food open up the community center she might have a whole lot of wonderful athletes right up under your nose open up centers where you know they can learn who they are and what they're missing you can help them find that's how you ain't gun violence it takes a village whatever color and whatever color mixture

