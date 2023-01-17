Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Tesla Rival Lucid Offers $7,500 Discount On Its Air Sedan: Here's How To Qualify
Tesla's price cuts have had repercussions in the industry with a couple of upstarts aping the move as well. Analysts fear that these downward price adjustments may dent margins and cash flows. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has taken down prices of its pricier electric vehicle sedan, but the price incentive...
T-Mobile Breach Put 37M Customers At Risk, Will Likely Book Significant Expenses
T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS identified a data hack on Jan. 5 for 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts. The company promptly dedicated external cybersecurity experts to stop the activity after tracing the source within a day. T-Mobile believes the hacker first breached data through the impacted Application Programming...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Is Elon Musk So Impressed With Apple? The Tesla CEO Says 'Wow' To Remarkable Statistic
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had run-ins with Apple, Inc. AAPL in the past. That didn’t stop the billionaire from giving credit where it is due. Musk was responding to a tweet from World Of Statistics, going by the Twitter handle @stats_feed, that said Apple’s market cap is worth more than the combined market capitalization of 11 blue-chip companies that are stalwarts in their respective sectors. The companies mentioned and their market caps as of Friday’s close are as follows:
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
While Elon Musk Is Focusing More On Twitter And Tesla, SpaceX Employees Are Loving The Calm
Being the CEO of three companies can divide focus, time and energy and often lead to an unfair split. One of the world’s richest people is tasked with the difficult decision of how to split his time and which company deserves the majority of his focus. What Happened: In...
Benzinga
Quantum Pro 360 Review - Scam or Legit Crypto Trading Platform?
--News Direct-- Quantum Pro 360 claims to offer a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to invest in some of the biggest tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. This Quantum Pro 360 review will assess how the platform works and discuss its available features, minimum deposit, and more. Our guide...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Offer 'Zero Ads' Subscription Model
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will revamp the frequency and size of advertisements on Twitter. In a recent Twitter post, he said that the social media platform plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model with no ads. However, he didn't provide details on the new subscription model or...
Here Are The Latest Psychedelics Partnerships From Production & Supply Chain To Community Action
Let’s do a quick tour of some of the latest announcements made by psychedelics companies over the past week. We promise you’ll be informed in less time than it takes to brew your coffee. New, Standardized Magic Mushroom Microdosing Capsules By Red Light Holland And Partner CCrest Labs.
Marijuana Magic: Smokus Pocus Performs In Reno And Beyond, Arrive Baked, Leave Bewildered
If you happen to be in Reno, Nevada this coming week and you love magic and adore weed, you’re in for a treat. But if not, an awesome 2023 national tour is just beginning. Smokus Pocus is a weed-themed magic show and the smokus in the show is not conjured up but is indeed the real thing, and there’s lots of it. In fact, lucky audience members might even get to take some of the magic home with them.
T-Mobile US' Lower Churn Likely To Drive Future Performance: Analyst
Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
Feds Seize Nearly $700M From FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Including His Robinhood Shares
According to a court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in assets from former FTX FTT/USD CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in January, mainly in the form of Robinhood stock. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has provided a complete list of seized assets, including cash held at various banks...
Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Soars 4% To Outperform Shiba Inu, Dogecoin
Floki FLOKI/USD, a meme coin named after Elon Musk's pet dog, soared over 4% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD gains. What Happened: The spike came after CoinMarketCap verified Floki's circulating supply on its website. At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at...
10M Shiba Inu Burnt In Single Transaction From Mysterious Wallet
An anonymous wallet has burned 10 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in one transaction. What Happened: Over 12.94 million SHIB has been eliminated through ten multiple transactions in the last 24 hours, according to Shibburn.com. According to Etherscan.io, the mysterious wallet still holds 10.74 million SHIB, which it may destroy in...
