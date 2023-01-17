ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
T-Mobile Breach Put 37M Customers At Risk, Will Likely Book Significant Expenses

T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS identified a data hack on Jan. 5 for 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts. The company promptly dedicated external cybersecurity experts to stop the activity after tracing the source within a day. T-Mobile believes the hacker first breached data through the impacted Application Programming...
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Is Elon Musk So Impressed With Apple? The Tesla CEO Says 'Wow' To Remarkable Statistic

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had run-ins with Apple, Inc. AAPL in the past. That didn’t stop the billionaire from giving credit where it is due. Musk was responding to a tweet from World Of Statistics, going by the Twitter handle @stats_feed, that said Apple’s market cap is worth more than the combined market capitalization of 11 blue-chip companies that are stalwarts in their respective sectors. The companies mentioned and their market caps as of Friday’s close are as follows:
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
Quantum Pro 360 Review - Scam or Legit Crypto Trading Platform?

--News Direct-- Quantum Pro 360 claims to offer a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to invest in some of the biggest tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. This Quantum Pro 360 review will assess how the platform works and discuss its available features, minimum deposit, and more. Our guide...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Offer 'Zero Ads' Subscription Model

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will revamp the frequency and size of advertisements on Twitter. In a recent Twitter post, he said that the social media platform plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model with no ads. However, he didn't provide details on the new subscription model or...
Marijuana Magic: Smokus Pocus Performs In Reno And Beyond, Arrive Baked, Leave Bewildered

If you happen to be in Reno, Nevada this coming week and you love magic and adore weed, you’re in for a treat. But if not, an awesome 2023 national tour is just beginning. Smokus Pocus is a weed-themed magic show and the smokus in the show is not conjured up but is indeed the real thing, and there’s lots of it. In fact, lucky audience members might even get to take some of the magic home with them.
T-Mobile US' Lower Churn Likely To Drive Future Performance: Analyst

Citi analyst Michael Rollins reiterated a Buy rating on T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS and raised the price target from $172 to $174. The analyst updated his outlook for T-Mobile following the pre-released 4Q KPIs during Citi’s 2023 CME Conference. The more significant reduction in 4Q churn could be a...
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
10M Shiba Inu Burnt In Single Transaction From Mysterious Wallet

An anonymous wallet has burned 10 million Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in one transaction. What Happened: Over 12.94 million SHIB has been eliminated through ten multiple transactions in the last 24 hours, according to Shibburn.com. According to Etherscan.io, the mysterious wallet still holds 10.74 million SHIB, which it may destroy in...
