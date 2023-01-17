ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Cowboys’ Brett Maher misses again as disastrous postseason continues

It appears that Jerry Jones’ pregame conversation with Brett Maher didn’t help. The Cowboys kicker couldn’t convert his first extra point in the second quarter of the NFC divisional round, as the 49ers blocked it. But Fox analyst Greg Olsen said the kick likely would’ve sailed left anyway, based on where it was blocked. “I think this ball is going to miss by 10 feet to the left,” Olsen said. “…. Listen, Dallas has a problem. There is no way around it.” Olsen noted that the kick, lined up on the left hash, traveled over the A-gap instead of over the right tackle. Maher...
DALLAS, TX
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys kicker extends postseason woes with 5th missed PAT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set an NFL record with four misses last Monday night against Tampa Bay before making his final try.
DALLAS, TX

