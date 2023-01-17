It appears that Jerry Jones’ pregame conversation with Brett Maher didn’t help. The Cowboys kicker couldn’t convert his first extra point in the second quarter of the NFC divisional round, as the 49ers blocked it. But Fox analyst Greg Olsen said the kick likely would’ve sailed left anyway, based on where it was blocked. “I think this ball is going to miss by 10 feet to the left,” Olsen said. “…. Listen, Dallas has a problem. There is no way around it.” Olsen noted that the kick, lined up on the left hash, traveled over the A-gap instead of over the right tackle. Maher...

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO