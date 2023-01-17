Read full article on original website
Shot fired by officer at vehicle in Bristol, Virginia, police say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a police officer fired a shot at a vehicle in Bristol, Virginia, Friday. Police said the vehicle had been parked at the Delta Hotel off exit 7 for several hours and went to check on the vehicle. The driver of the...
Bristol, Virginia police search for suspect who shot into a home
BRISTOL, Va-- Police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon. According to the Bristol, Virginia Police department, officers were called to Ventura Circle after a report was received of a gunshot. Officers found one gunshot had been fired into a home.The resident...
Court docs: Sullivan County murder suspect shot ex-girlfriend through bathroom window
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County murder suspect shot his ex-girlfriend to death through a bathroom window on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by News 5. Donald Britt, 32, was charged with the murder of 36-year-old Katie Arnold. Prior to the shooting, court documents stated that Britt...
NC murder suspect arrested after chase, ramming a VSP vehicle in Bland Co.
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man is now behind bars after being arrested in Bland County on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police said Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, N.C. is charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and for reckless driving.
Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
Local law enforcement agencies review polices on police chases, keeping public safe
TENNESSEE, VIRGINIA (WCYB) — After the tragic deaths of two teenage girls in Louisiana who were killed by a speeding police officer, we're digging deeper into how local departments handle police chases. Deputies with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office say they're experiencing an increase of people fleeing from...
Sullivan County murder suspect now in custody
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The search for a man considered armed and dangerous following a fatal shooting in Sullivan County Wednesday night has ended. 32-year-old Donald Harry Britt is now in custody. The arrest made following a pursuit in Johnson City, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. Britt...
Major fire in downtown Appalachia under investigation
APPALACHIA, Va. (WCYB) — A major fire in downtown Appalachia is under investigation. Town manager Fred Lunsford told News 5 the fire ripped through the three vacant building in downtown. The fire started in the first floor and eventually spread to the second floor and out the roof. The...
Kingsport and TDOT partner to conduct survey of John B. Dennis and Stone Drive interchange
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport and TDOT are partnering to conduct a study of the interchange of John B. Dennis Highway and Stone Drive. Kingsport officials say they're looking at traffic and transportation areas. They'll be monitoring traffic signal timing, traffic volume county and accident data....
Mayor: Elected official in Johnson County reports self to TN Board of Judicial Conduct
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An elected official in Johnson County has self-reported to the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, according to Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter. This comes after an alleged incident between an elected official and a county employee on January 13, according to Potter. The name...
Marion, Virginia VA clinic to close temporarily due to staffing shortage
(WCYB) — Administrators with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center say a staffing shortage is forcing them to temporarily close the Marion VA Clinic, effective Friday. The clinic will be closed at least 180 days while officials evaluate how many veterans use the facility to determine if they need to hire another provider.
Neighborhood Commission working to improve quality of life for all in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Improving all of Kingsport's neighborhoods and the quality of life for everyone who lives in them -- is the goal of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission. One way the Neighborhood Commission hopes to accomplish this goal, is by hearing from you. A series of meetings are...
Bays Mountain Park mourns death of 8-year-old wolf named Takoda
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park is mourning the death of an 8-year-old wolf named Takoda. Takoda had an ear injury and then an infection, according to park officials. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the University of Tennessee veterinarian staff. “Takoda was a strong...
Hands-on learning: Kingsport Fire Department participating in technical rescue trainings
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Swift water rescue, structural collapse, trench rescue and rope awareness operations are just some of the skills a local team of firefighters will be brushing up on. Members of the Kingsport Fire Department Technical Rescue Team are getting a hands-on learning experience. "We've started technical...
Abingdon excited to host several events to keep people entertained during winter months
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia is known for its artsy vibe, historic charm and proximity to some of the most spectacular outdoor recreation in the state. It's also boasting several exciting events slated to be held over the next few months -- like January Jams...
$1M coming to Dickenson Co. in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $1 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants are coming to Dickenson County. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, an industrial site will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is completed at the Red Onion Industrial Site. An AMLER grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work to help recruit new business to Dickenson County.
Washington County, Virginia candidates announce campaigns
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Two Washington County, Virginia Democrats launched their campaigns for the upcoming November election. Christina Clark Rehfuss announced she's running for the County Commissioner of Revenue. Rehfuss currently sits on the Planning Commission and Zoning Appeals Board in Washington County. Meanwhile, Julianne Miles announced she's running...
Mayor Shull: 'Kingsport moving forward' as Domtar resumes operations
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Operations have started again at the Domtar Kingsport Mill, after sitting idle for nearly three years. This, after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. A Domtar spokesperson told News 5, there are 180 employees at Domtar's...
Local Vietnam veteran receives award from Quilts of Valor Foundation
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has a simple mission: to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. On Friday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia, Tim Landis was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Anne Cowan. Landis is a Vietnam veteran, who had not yet received a Quilt of Valor.
UVA Wise sweeps Emory & Henry
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Luke Lawson had 36 and Bradley Dean added 28 as the Highland Cavaliers broke the century mark in a win over rivals Emory & Henry. Gabe Brown led the Waps with 25. The Wise men improve to 10-7 on the year. They travel to Limestone...
