Grundy, VA

Shot fired by officer at vehicle in Bristol, Virginia, police say

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a police officer fired a shot at a vehicle in Bristol, Virginia, Friday. Police said the vehicle had been parked at the Delta Hotel off exit 7 for several hours and went to check on the vehicle. The driver of the...
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol, Virginia police search for suspect who shot into a home

BRISTOL, Va-- Police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon. According to the Bristol, Virginia Police department, officers were called to Ventura Circle after a report was received of a gunshot. Officers found one gunshot had been fired into a home.The resident...
BRISTOL, VA
NC murder suspect arrested after chase, ramming a VSP vehicle in Bland Co.

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man is now behind bars after being arrested in Bland County on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police said Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, N.C. is charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and for reckless driving.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Sullivan County murder suspect now in custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The search for a man considered armed and dangerous following a fatal shooting in Sullivan County Wednesday night has ended. 32-year-old Donald Harry Britt is now in custody. The arrest made following a pursuit in Johnson City, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. Britt...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Major fire in downtown Appalachia under investigation

APPALACHIA, Va. (WCYB) — A major fire in downtown Appalachia is under investigation. Town manager Fred Lunsford told News 5 the fire ripped through the three vacant building in downtown. The fire started in the first floor and eventually spread to the second floor and out the roof. The...
APPALACHIA, VA
Marion, Virginia VA clinic to close temporarily due to staffing shortage

(WCYB) — Administrators with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center say a staffing shortage is forcing them to temporarily close the Marion VA Clinic, effective Friday. The clinic will be closed at least 180 days while officials evaluate how many veterans use the facility to determine if they need to hire another provider.
MARION, VA
Bays Mountain Park mourns death of 8-year-old wolf named Takoda

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park is mourning the death of an 8-year-old wolf named Takoda. Takoda had an ear injury and then an infection, according to park officials. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the University of Tennessee veterinarian staff. “Takoda was a strong...
KINGSPORT, TN
$1M coming to Dickenson Co. in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $1 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants are coming to Dickenson County. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, an industrial site will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is completed at the Red Onion Industrial Site. An AMLER grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work to help recruit new business to Dickenson County.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Washington County, Virginia candidates announce campaigns

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Two Washington County, Virginia Democrats launched their campaigns for the upcoming November election. Christina Clark Rehfuss announced she's running for the County Commissioner of Revenue. Rehfuss currently sits on the Planning Commission and Zoning Appeals Board in Washington County. Meanwhile, Julianne Miles announced she's running...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Mayor Shull: 'Kingsport moving forward' as Domtar resumes operations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Operations have started again at the Domtar Kingsport Mill, after sitting idle for nearly three years. This, after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. A Domtar spokesperson told News 5, there are 180 employees at Domtar's...
KINGSPORT, TN
Local Vietnam veteran receives award from Quilts of Valor Foundation

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has a simple mission: to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. On Friday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia, Tim Landis was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Anne Cowan. Landis is a Vietnam veteran, who had not yet received a Quilt of Valor.
BRISTOL, VA
UVA Wise sweeps Emory & Henry

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Luke Lawson had 36 and Bradley Dean added 28 as the Highland Cavaliers broke the century mark in a win over rivals Emory & Henry. Gabe Brown led the Waps with 25. The Wise men improve to 10-7 on the year. They travel to Limestone...
WISE, VA

