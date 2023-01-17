Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
Seacoast New Hampshire Town is Among 10 Best in U.S. for New Homeowners
Tired of renting a home on the Seacoast? Well, it looks like it’s time to pack up, load the moving truck and…stay right here on the Seacoast. According to a new study, Somersworth, New Hampshire, is the tenth best city in the United States for first-time homeowners. Factors...
Raymond, NH Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim
A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. The sister of Ben Bennett on a GoFundMe page said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
This New Hampshire Brewery is Bringing Summer Vibes With an Indoor Beach
With snow on the ground, likely for the next two or three months, summer energy is sadly gone. I know, it hurts. I, like you, miss the sun, beach, and warm sand. And it is gone until May or June...or is it?. It's not. All the summer energy is still...
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Be Featured on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
A Kid From Cumberland, Maine, Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for. Either way, the feeling of accomplishment is one that warms your belly, puts a smile on your face, and makes you feel on top of the world.
Funtown Splashtown USA in Maine Announced Opening Date for 2023
Already thinking about the summer days that lay ahead? Well, Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, is a great way to spend those warm summer days. With attractions, a water park (Splashtown), food, and entertainment, Funtown Splashtown is fun for all ages. Luckily, we don't have to wait until the...
Does a Piece of Television History Lie Beneath This New Hampshire Bridge?
In 2018, the fencing finally went up around the General Sullivan Bridge in Dover. Long ago deemed unsafe for cars and trucks, the historic bridge is forever off-limits to pedestrians. According to NHDOT, the bridge was opened in 1934. When you gaze over at the creaky connector now, its trappings...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
What’s Kim Kardashian Doing in Boston?
I like to think of the Kardashians as our version of British royalty. Their empire is our version of the royal institution and Kris Jenner is the Queen. Before all you buttheads start freaking out about how dumb they are and how I shouldn’t watch them and blah blah blah subjective opinions, I’d like to note that I do not look up to these people or look at them as real human beings, merely entertainment.
Comfort K9 to Join Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Police
Portsmouth Police are expanding their four-footed ranks with the addition of a comfort K9. The department has partnered with Hero Pups of Exeter to supply a comfort dog to the ranks to help ease the trauma for individuals impacted by violence, tragedy, or traumatic events. They can maintain and increase department morale for officers and their families facing difficulties, and spread good will with visits to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and community events.
Get Portland on Tap 2023 Tickets Now Before Prices Go Up After This Weekend
The event of the winter is almost here, and we can't wait. Portland on Tap will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Cross Insurance Arena 12-8 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023. Prices on tickets go up Monday, January 23, so make sure to get them this...
Repair in Dover, New Hampshire, Reduces Sixth Street Traffic, Shuts Water
Sixth Street in Dover will be reduced to one lane and water shut off for an emergency water repair for most of the daytime hours on Wednesday. Traffic will get through using just one lane between Grove Street and Station Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow Community Services to work on a leaky water main valve. Service will also be shut off.
