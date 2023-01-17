ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
Raymond, NH Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. The sister of Ben Bennett on a GoFundMe page said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
What’s Kim Kardashian Doing in Boston?

I like to think of the Kardashians as our version of British royalty. Their empire is our version of the royal institution and Kris Jenner is the Queen. Before all you buttheads start freaking out about how dumb they are and how I shouldn’t watch them and blah blah blah subjective opinions, I’d like to note that I do not look up to these people or look at them as real human beings, merely entertainment.
Comfort K9 to Join Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Police

Portsmouth Police are expanding their four-footed ranks with the addition of a comfort K9. The department has partnered with Hero Pups of Exeter to supply a comfort dog to the ranks to help ease the trauma for individuals impacted by violence, tragedy, or traumatic events. They can maintain and increase department morale for officers and their families facing difficulties, and spread good will with visits to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and community events.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

