Hammond Central's Danny Garza voted SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-7)

Congratulations to Hammond Central's Danny Garza , who was voted the SBLive Indiana high school Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-7) . He received more than 51 percent of the votes.

Garza, a junior, had 20 points and six rebounds in a win against East Chicago Central.

Western's Mitchell Dean finished second in the voting. He received more than 25 percent of the votes.

Previous winners: Lawrence Central's Jaylah Lampley (Dec. 26-31), Kokomo's Flory Bidunga (Dec. 5-10), Crown Point's Ava Ziolokowski (Nov. 28-Dec. 3), Lapel's Laniah Wills (Nov. 21-26), New Prairie's Marshall Kmiecik (Nov. 14-19), East Central's Josh Ringer (Nov. 7-12), Hamilton Southeastern's Avery Hobson (Oct. 31-Nov. 5), Danville football's Conner Soper (Oct. 24-29), Hamilton Southeastern's Lauren Harden (Oct. 17-22), Brebeuf Jesuit's Sydney Robinson (Oct. 10-15), Franklin's John Shepard (Oct. 3-8), Carmel golfer Claire Swathwood (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Greenfield-Central golfer Sydney Wherry (Sept. 19-24), East Central (St. Leon) running back Josh Ringer (Sept. 12-17), North Putnam running back Noah Claycomb (Sept. 4-10), Chatard soccer goalkeeper Olivia Hill, (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Terre Haute South Vigo outside hitter Lilly Merk (Aug. 22-28).

Here's another look at the nominees:

Tori Allen, Andrean girls basketball

The DePauw recruit had 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a win against Lowell.

Jack Benter, Brownstown Central boys basketball

The Purdue recruit became the program's all-time scoring leader, breaking a record that had stood since 1970.

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo boys basketball

The junior center was 14-for-14 from the field and scored 33 points in a win over Logansport. It was part of a run of 32 straight made field-goal attempts, which tied the state record.

Cam Brown, Beech Grove boys basketball

The senior hit a program-record nine 3-pointers in a win over Monrovia.

Mitchell Dean, Western boys basketball

The Louisville baseball recruit scored 19 points in a win against West Lafayette.

Zane Doughty, Ben Davis boys basketball

The Valparaiso recruit had 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in a victory over Indianapolis North Central. He also scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds in a win against Indianapolis Washington.

Julius Gizzi, New Palestine boys basketball

The sophomore had 19 points in a win against Delta.

Chris Glover, Evansville Bosse boys basketball

The junior scored 21 points in an overtime win against Evansville Central.

Navaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop girls basketball

The Valparaiso recruit scored 23 points in a win against Fort Wayne Snider.

AJ Lux, Crown Point boys basketball

The senior went 15-for-15 from the foul line and scored 38 points in a win against Michigan City.

Keegan Manowitz, Jennings County boys basketball

The senior scored 21 points in a win against Brownstown Central.

Malachi McNair, Evansville Harrison boys basketball

The junior had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win against Evansville North.

Will Modglin, Zionsville boys swimming

The Texas recruit set meet records in the 100 and 200 freestyles at the Hoosier Crossroads Conference Meet.

Kam Ranard, Edgewood boys basketball

The sophomore had 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Brown County.

Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington girls basketball

The Maryland recruit posted a triple-double in a win against Bremen.

Addison Robbins, Peru girls basketball

The freshman scored 19 points in a win against North Miami.

Joey Schmitz, Center Grove boys basketball

The junior hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in a win over Carmel.

Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills boys basketball

The four-star prospect with multiple Big Ten offers scored 26 points in a win over Gibson Southern.

Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point girls basketball

The junior scored 20 points in a win over Michigan City.

Download the SBLive Sports App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App