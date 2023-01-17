Read full article on original website
The deadly type of stroke increasing among younger and middle-aged adults according to researchers
New cases of debilitating and often fatal strokes that cause bleeding in the brain have increased in the United States, rising even faster among the young to the elderly than among the elderly, according to new research.
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
News Channel 25
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
ABC13 Houston
Popular type 2 diabetes drug that causes weight loss facing shortage
Demand for a diabetes drug is on the rise, but the reason for that demand is being called into question. The drug semaglutide was initially marketed under the name Ozempic to manage type 2 diabetes, but last year, it was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss under the name Wegovy.
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
Tirzepatide drug fast-tracked for weight loss indication by FDA: What to know about it
An injection drug known as tirzepatide, already approved by the FDA for treating Type 2 diabetes, is likely to gain approval for weight loss treatment this year. Here's what to know.
boldsky.com
Is There A Normal Blood Sugar Level, According To Age?
Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes. Blood Sugar Levels:...
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Woman Asked To Pay $1.5 Million For NICU Stay Of Newborn Triplets, It Does Not Include Delivery Costs
Governments complain of low birth rates. But the hope for citizens to have kids does not reflect the economic hardship of parents. In 2022, the average American family had one child plus one on the way.
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes Specialist John Heary Treats the Cause and Not the Symptom
Dr. John Heary is a type 2 diabetes specialist certified in functional medicine, functional nutrition, and peripheral neuropathy. After witnessing someone close succumb to the disease, he dedicated his life to reversing the progress of diabetes in other people. Type 2 Diabetes is a long-lasting progressive health disease that causes...
Medical News Today
What tests can diagnose type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a condition where the body cannot use or process insulin to manage blood sugar levels successfully. Various tests can measure blood sugar levels to help diagnose the condition. T2D is the most common type of diabetes. It typically occurs when the body no longer responds...
msn.com
Signs of Prediabetes and How to Reverse It Before Type 2 Diabetes Sets in
Would you believe that in 2022 that 23.0% of adults in the United States had no idea that they had diabetes? In fact, the number keeps growing according to Diabetes Research Org. Yet, becoming another statistic does not necessarily have to be in your future. This is why it is to your advantages to pay more attention to how predisposed you are to prediabetes as a preventive before type 2 diabetes has a chance to set in.
Medical News Today
Why a history of obesity may increase macular degeneration risk
Researchers investigated how obesity affects the risk for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in mouse models. They found that a history of obesity increases AMD risk — even if mice have lost weight and are no longer obese. Further research is needed to see whether these findings translate over to...
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
