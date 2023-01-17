Would you believe that in 2022 that 23.0% of adults in the United States had no idea that they had diabetes? In fact, the number keeps growing according to Diabetes Research Org. Yet, becoming another statistic does not necessarily have to be in your future. This is why it is to your advantages to pay more attention to how predisposed you are to prediabetes as a preventive before type 2 diabetes has a chance to set in.

2 DAYS AGO