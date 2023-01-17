ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 17

Black ♠️♠️♠️♠️Z
5d ago

legalize marijuana alcohol kills my prostate cancer is coming back I've been smoking marijuana for a long time I'm not planning on quitting soon marijuana helps with cancer so hope they legalize marijuana 👌🏿👍🏿

Reply(5)
5
Related
KNOX News Radio

MN lawmakers look at mandated sick days

Employers would be mandated to provide sick days for all workers under a bill passed out of a Minnesota House committee. It’s estimated that nearly two-thirds of Minnesota workers already have access to paid sick time. Critics argue the economic impact will hit small businesses especially hard. Bill sponsor...
MinnPost

Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws

The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting

Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos.Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for...
EDINA, MN
kfgo.com

MNsure CEO: Nearly 130K found health coverage through health exchange

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans found comprehensive health care coverage for 2023 through the state’s MNsure exchange. CEO Nate Clark said, when Minnesotans choose health coverage through MNsure, they can access important savings that aren’t available anywhere else. “On average, families are going to save...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol looking to hire more capitol security officers as safety of government buildings remains in focus

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Chief of Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer sounds like a lot of other managers—he is looking to hire 12 additional state capitol security officers but is struggling to fill those roles in a tight labor market.His agency is tasked with overseeing and implementing security in the 140-acre Minnesota capitol complex, which includes not only the capitol building, but also 15 others like the Minnesota Senate Building, State Office Building, and Judicial Center. In 2021, the legislature approved additional funding for an additional 21 state troopers and 13 security officers to patrol the area, but workforce woes...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

U of M needs regents of great accomplishment and high integrity

As the 2023 legislative session begins, the recently elected senators and representatives in the Minnesota Legislature will soon face one of their most significant responsibilities: selecting members of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. They will have four positions to fill. We urge them to select regents of great...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota House passes bill banning conversion therapy

The House Human Services Policy Committee passed a bill Wednesday banning the professional practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota for children and vulnerable adults who identify as LGBTQ+. To read the full story, visit the KARE 11 News site here.
boreal.org

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed." To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota site here.
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Families To See Smaller Tax Refunds, Filing Starts Monday

(KNSI) – Death and taxes are two certainties in life, and now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to start getting those documents together to file. Landwehr Tax and Accounting Business Manager Ashley Kerzman says families with kids should expect a smaller refund in 2023. “We are now going back to pre-COVID levels of dependent care credits. Last year, it was increased a little bit due to COVID. This year, it’s going back down to $2,000 per child.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy