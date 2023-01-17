Minnesota Gets Its First Cannabis Beverage Distribution Center: Cann And 5 Other Brands Sign Onto The Partnership

Read full article on original website
Unapproved Pesticides In NV Cannabis Products, Low-THC Beverages In WA & More Reg. Updates
NV Regulators Urge Caution Over Cannabis Products Exposed to Unapproved Pesticides. Nevada cannabis regulators listed over 100 dispensaries that have been selling marijuana products that were treated with an "unapproved pesticide." The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said the pesticide Ethephon was detected in more than 117 infused edible products, 41...
United Food And Commercial Workers Supports New Jersey Psilocybin Bill
United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360 recently announced its publicly endorse New Jersey Assembly Bill A4911, which authorizes the production and use of psilocybin to promote health and wellness. “We welcome the introduction of this thoughtful piece of legislation,” said Sam Ferraino, president of UFCW Local 360.
Missouri Moves Full Steam Ahead With Automatic Cannabis Expungements As Promised In Midterms
Missouri NORML announced late Friday that more than 3,500 Missourians have had their marijuana cases expunged from all public records just several weeks after Amendment 3 became effective on December 8. Ultimately, more than 100,000 cannabis expungements are expected. Missouri voters legalized adult-use cannabis in November's midterms by approving Amendment...
New York's Unlicensed Cannabis Shops In The Spotlight
Since New York legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, several tobacco shops in the Big Apple began selling unlicensed weed products. However, these smoke shops have been exposed to continual robberies, which increased more than fourfold between the first and second years of cannabis legalization, said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell at a recent NY City Council hearing. “We estimated from the 593 robberies that about $1.5 million in cash,” he added as reported TheCity.
Wes Moore, MD's First Black Gov Releases $69M For Cannabis Reform, Climate Change
Wes Moore was sworn in Wednesday, becoming Maryland’s first Black governor in the state and only third in the nation. One of his first executive actions had to do with cannabis reform. Gov. Moore took the oath of office twice, first in the Senate chamber and later in a...
Southwest Tennessee Community College Selected for National Cyber Skills for All Initiative
Memphis, TN January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Tennessee Community College was recently selected as one of 14 community colleges across the nation to participate in the Cyber Skills for All: Community Colleges Lead the Way Initiative, made possible by the American Association of Community Colleges (AAACC) and a $20,000 grant award from the Microsoft Foundation. As part of the grant, Southwest will join a “community of practice” consisting of community college workforce and economic development executives across the nation aimed at skilling people for participation in the digital economy.
Gunman Kills 10 Near Lunar New Year Festival In California, Police Search For Shooter
At least 10 people were killed and ten injured when a gunman opened fire amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Southern California’s Monterey Park. Reuters reports that there was no immediate information about the motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect, or the kind of gun used.
Virginia Psychedelics: Legalizing Medical Use Of Psilocybin Gets A Thumbs Down
After a positive start of Virginia's 2023 state congressional session, one of the two projects seeking to legalize psychedelics in Virginia received a negative vote from a key House panel on Wednesday, January 18. Introduced on Jan. 4 by Del. Dawn Adams (D) to the Virginia General Assembly, the bill...
Justice Department Finds More Classified Documents At Biden's Home: Report
Some of the classified documents and materials dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate. The latest search was the first time federal law enforcement authorities have searched for government documents. The U.S. Justice Department has found more classified documents during a search at President Joe Biden's Delaware home. According...
