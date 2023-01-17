Read full article on original website
Kenosha Lions Foundation to continue Grants Award Program in 2023
Chartered in December of 1948, the volunteers of the local service club serve our community, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. The Kenosha Lions Foundation has announced that it will continue its Grants Award Program in 2023 to Kenosha County service organizations. This will mark the 38th consecutive year that Lions Clubs of Kenosha County have made these grants available to the Kenosha community.
K-Town Burlesque returns to the Rhode Center for the Arts this weekend
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Wild, wacky, senseless and saucy. Pressed Ham Productions‘ eighth installment of the K-Town Burlesque variety show is all but...
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Jello
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Jello is 5 years old and ready to live a calm, relaxing...
