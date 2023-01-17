Chartered in December of 1948, the volunteers of the local service club serve our community, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. The Kenosha Lions Foundation has announced that it will continue its Grants Award Program in 2023 to Kenosha County service organizations. This will mark the 38th consecutive year that Lions Clubs of Kenosha County have made these grants available to the Kenosha community.

