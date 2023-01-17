Riverwalk Quilters Guild was founded in 1994. Today we are 90 quilters strong with members living in Naperville and 15 nearby towns. Our membership ($35 per year) is open to quilters/quilt lovers of all levels and ages. We promote quilting with programs, workshops and philanthropic endeavors. Meetings are at 7PM on the second Tuesday at Knox Presbyterian Church and on Zoom.

