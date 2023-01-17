ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
positivelynaperville.com

Riverwalk Quilters Guild of Naperville seeks new members

Riverwalk Quilters Guild was founded in 1994. Today we are 90 quilters strong with members living in Naperville and 15 nearby towns. Our membership ($35 per year) is open to quilters/quilt lovers of all levels and ages. We promote quilting with programs, workshops and philanthropic endeavors. Meetings are at 7PM on the second Tuesday at Knox Presbyterian Church and on Zoom.
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Get to know candidates now to be educated voter by April 4, 2023

Naperville Pre-Election Day Calendar / Now updated. Now thru April 4, 2023 / 2023 Nonpartisan Consolidated Election Reminder / From Naperville City Council to the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners and School District 203 to School District 204 Boards of Education, time has arrived to become familiar with important dates during this nonpartisan election campaign as well as the names and qualifications of all candidates running to serve local governing bodies…
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy