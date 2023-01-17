Read full article on original website
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management now holds 150,318 shares of JD.com. JD.com's ADRs have risen about 62% since their lows in October 2022. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management has resumed selling its shares of JD.com Inc JD for the first time since July 2022. On Thursday, the Ark Fintech Innovation...
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Weyerhaeuser Co WY a lot. When asked about Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, he said, "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I’m worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Astronics ATRO shares are trading higher after the company said unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. The company expects fourth-quarter preliminary bookings to be in the range of...
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck downgraded Squarespace, Inc SQSP to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target. The re-rating reflected a more measured e-commerce backdrop. Despite Beck's generally optimistic stance on management teams and long-term strategy in the commerce and back-office software space, reduced e-commerce visibility prompts a more cautious...
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has reportedly picked up a multi-billion dollar stake in cloud software firm Salesforce Inc CRM, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn said, “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the...
General Electric Company GE is scheduled to release its earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 24, 2023. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.57 billion. GE shares fell 3% to close at $76.86 on Thursday,...
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arch Capital Group ACGL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $63.89 versus the current price of Arch Capital Group at $62.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated a Buy on Amazon.Com Inc AMZN with a $135 price target. Lee hosted an investor call on Amazon's advertising trends with a leading digital marketing platform. Based on tracking of a leading Amazon ad partner, ad spending growth per advertiser declined eight percentage points to...
Financial advisers routinely tell investors to diversify their portfolios. It makes sense to diversify because market sectors perform differently during various cycles of the U.S. economy, and investors never know which ones will perform the best at any given time. The advantage of diversification can also be seen in the...
