Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why Astronics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Astronics ATRO shares are trading higher after the company said unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. The company expects fourth-quarter preliminary bookings to be in the range of...
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Lack Of E-Commerce Visibility Leads To Squarespace Downgrade, Analyst Says

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck downgraded Squarespace, Inc SQSP to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target. The re-rating reflected a more measured e-commerce backdrop. Despite Beck's generally optimistic stance on management teams and long-term strategy in the commerce and back-office software space, reduced e-commerce visibility prompts a more cautious...
Activist Investor Elliott Makes Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Salesforce: WSJ

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has reportedly picked up a multi-billion dollar stake in cloud software firm Salesforce Inc CRM, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn said, “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arch Capital Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arch Capital Group ACGL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $63.89 versus the current price of Arch Capital Group at $62.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
The 3 Best-Performing Diversified REITs Over The Past Four Weeks

Financial advisers routinely tell investors to diversify their portfolios. It makes sense to diversify because market sectors perform differently during various cycles of the U.S. economy, and investors never know which ones will perform the best at any given time. The advantage of diversification can also be seen in the...
