Fort Myers teen arrested with multiple counts of child pornography

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers teen has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Monday.

Devin Hall, 16, faces nine counts of possession of obscene material and nine counts of obscene communication using WhatsApp.

The Fort Myers Police Department was alerted by family members of possible child porn distribution, which was later confirmed by an investigation.

Hall was arrested and remains in the Lee County Jail after a search warrant was issued.