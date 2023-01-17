ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Basketball: Game vs Northwestern cancelled

The Wisconsin Badgers announced on Thursday that their game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday will not occur, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. While the two teams will look to reschedule their game, Wisconsin is left without a weekend game, as Badgers officials said...
Welcome from your new B5Q site manager: Rohan Chakravarthi

As many of you know, Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s former site manager Tyler Hunt stepped down last month after an incredible year of managing an unforeseen amount of news. I began covering the Badgers for the site at the beginning of the football season, and it was an amazing first year with the team.
Wisconsin Football: Badgers hiring young, rising RBs coach

The Wisconsin Badgers are hiring Youngstown State Penguins assistant Devon Spalding as their new running backs coach, according to FootballScoop. Spalding comes to the Badgers after three years with Youngstown State as an assistant running backs coach. He and head coach Luke Fickell have a history as the young coach...
Wisconsin Football: Luke Fickell’s entire 2022-2023 coaching staff

The Wisconsin Badgers hired Youngstown State assistant Devon Spalding as their new running backs coach, completing Luke Fickell’s coaching staff for the 2022-2023 season. Here is the list of every assistant for Fickell in his first season, as well as where they came from. Offense. Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks: Phil Longo(North...
