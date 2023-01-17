SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO