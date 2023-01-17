Read full article on original website
TPD arrests hit and run suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run earlier this week. The Topeka Police Dept. says Kathryn Kimbrough, 69, hit another woman riding her bike Wednesday near 12th and Gage. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. TPD says it...
Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school
OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police Department after officers allegedly pursued the car twice. The Department says that reports first came around 11:30 p.m. on January 19 of an erratic driver in a silver vehicle. TPD did not provide further details about the vehicle.
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution
Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
3 Topeka men charged after deputy allegedly spots them trying to steal car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were […]
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high-ranking officers are suing the Topeka Police Dept. and its leader, alleging gender discrimination. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court. They claim they were passed over for promotions to deputy chief...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 17
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHERLYNN NICHOLE RACHEL, 29, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1750. KENYON MONDELL JOHNSON, 49, OLATHE, Failure to appear; Bond $350. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT...
Injury accident sends one to the hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. One person was taken to the hospital and their are no updates on their condition. Investigators were still on scene almost 5 hours later. We will provide any...
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Woman accused of abducting her 3 children
A northeast Kansas police department is looking for a woman who allegedly abducted her children. A felony warrant for Custodial Interference was issued for Jeana Foley on Jan. 5, 2023, for allegedly taking her children in Junction City, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shares online. The children: Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3, were last seen on Dec. 21, 2022.
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local landfill […]
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
