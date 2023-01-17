Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
The Oldest Ski Area In Maine Is Also The Cheapest In The State
When you think of ski resorts in the State of Maine, there are a few that immediate come to mind. Probably the first two you thought of were Sunday River and Sugarloaf, right? Some of the other ski areas that come to mind might be Lost Valley in Auburn and Black Rock in Mars Hill.
Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine
Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
The Iconic Taste Of Maine Restaurant is Up For Sale & The Asking Price is Pretty Hefty!
Whether you know the place from the giant red lobster on the roof, the raincoat-clad fishermen checking his traps or their delectable and mouth-watering dishes, Maine's iconic seafood restaurant, The Taste of Maine, is now up for sale. Located on Route 1 in the beautiful Maine town of Woolwich, the...
Mother's story inspires push for stronger abortion protections in Maine
YARMOUTH, Maine — There is a shelf in Dana Pierce's home dedicated to her son who was never born. His name was Cameron. "I just remember how hard it was," Pierce said. All the Pierces have left is a teddy bear he never got to snuggle, books from friends about grief, and the ultrasound pictures of their baby-to-be.
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0