Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws
The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
fox9.com
Ellison again asks Legislature for money to hire additional criminal prosecutors
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wish granted?. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was back at the state Legislature this week asking for $4.3 million to hire criminal prosecutors, and this time it appears he'll get his wish. Ellison repeatedly asked for the funding during his first term, but Republicans...
Legislature considers bill requiring menstrual products in school bathrooms; GOP tries to amend
At FoxNews Matteo Cina says, “The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in school bathrooms, including boys’ bathrooms. The bill, House File 44, would make it so ‘A school district or charter school must provide students access to menstrual products at no charge. The products must be available in restrooms used by students in grades 4 to 12.’ Rep. Dean Urdahl, Republican, proposed an amendment to clarify that the menstrual products should be available in restrooms used by female students.”
hot967.fm
Senate Majority Leader Wants To Ban Job Application Criminal History Question
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants’ criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to state employees as well. Skeptics say so-called “ban the box” laws actually hurt employment chances for people of color.
Minnesota State Patrol looking to hire more capitol security officers as safety of government buildings remains in focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Chief of Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer sounds like a lot of other managers—he is looking to hire 12 additional state capitol security officers but is struggling to fill those roles in a tight labor market.His agency is tasked with overseeing and implementing security in the 140-acre Minnesota capitol complex, which includes not only the capitol building, but also 15 others like the Minnesota Senate Building, State Office Building, and Judicial Center. In 2021, the legislature approved additional funding for an additional 21 state troopers and 13 security officers to patrol the area, but workforce woes...
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
mprnews.org
Bill requiring carbon-free electricity in Minnesota by 2040 passes first committee
A bill that would speed up Minnesota’s transition to clean electricity cleared its first committee hurdle at the state Capitol on Wednesday. It would require the state’s utilities to use only carbon-free sources to generate electricity by 2040. The House climate and energy committee approved the bill along...
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
A primer on the marijuana legalization proposal that could become law in Minnesota
The bill legalizing marijuana in Minnesota is 243 pages plus appendices. While it relies on a dozen existing state agencies, it also creates a new one with sweeping authority and perhaps unrealizable marching orders. It would make Minnesota the 22nd state to go down this path since the first ones...
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
What surplus? Budget picture not so rosy for Minnesota transportation
The primary mood among Minnesota state lawmakers this session is giddy, that lighthearted feeling that comes from the spending and tax cut potential of a $17.6 billion surplus. That mood stops at the doors of the two transportation committees. While general state income and sales taxes continue to exceed even...
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
U of M needs regents of great accomplishment and high integrity
As the 2023 legislative session begins, the recently elected senators and representatives in the Minnesota Legislature will soon face one of their most significant responsibilities: selecting members of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. They will have four positions to fill. We urge them to select regents of great...
State Patrol hiring seven commercial vehicle inspectors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – Seven Minnesotans have the chance to join the team working to keep the state's highways safe and secure for all commercial traffic.Using money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state plans to hire seven additional commercial vehicle inspectors. These employees would work at a number of the state's weigh stations, inspecting commercial vehicles passing through. "Everything that we touch in our daily lives likely was on a truck at one point in its life. That's really critical for us to understand," said Captain Jon Olsen of the Minnesota State Patrol. "I always tell my staff,...
Crime rose on Metro Transit trains and buses in 2022
The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports crime on Metro Transit trains and buses increased by 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a Metro Transit report to the Met Council. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports the state’s job growth streak of more than a year has ended, with...
Water Gremlin faces 95 lawsuits alleging it’s responsible for cancer, chronic illness from TCE releases
For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Water Gremlin was served Tuesday with 95 lawsuits accusing the company of causing cancer, chronic illness and death for some White Bear Township residents. The company, which manufactures fishing products and battery terminals, was fined $7 million in 2019 for a 17-year history of releasing into the air a hazardous chemical known as trichloroethylene, or TCE. … Water Gremlin said it first learned of the complaints Tuesday morning and is reviewing each of the claims.”
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 7