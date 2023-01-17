ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington's Azalea Festival announces second concert headliner of 2023

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
 5 days ago

Wilmington's North Carolina Azalea Festival has announced the second major concert headliner of its 2023 celebration.

Old Crow Medicine Show, the folk-rock and Americana band best-known for its song "Wagon Wheel," which has been covered by Darius Rucker and many other artists, will play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Friday, April 14.

Tickets range from $40 to $155, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 .

Previously, the Azalea Festival announced that country singer Carly Pearce will play Live Oak on Thursday, April 13 . That leaves one or two more big concert announcements for the festival, which typically concerts on Wednesday through Saturday.

More: Wilmington music 34 big-name concert acts and touring shows to see in Wilmington in 2023

Old Crow Medicine Show, which hails from Tennessee, has played Wilmington a number of times over the years, including last year at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

While they're best-known for "Wagon Wheel," which, interestingly, was based on an early '70s song sketch by Bob Dylan, Old Crow has plenty of great material and has released seven studio albums over the past 20 years.

They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington's Azalea Festival announces second concert headliner of 2023

