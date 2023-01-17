Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
WSMV
Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
13 arrested for meth, fentanyl operations in Dickson County
A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has netted in the 13 arrests for drug-related offenses.
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WSMV
Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Humphreys County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of potential dangers after more than a dozen guns found on MNPS campuses
The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property, has left some concerned.
WSMV
Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood
Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
New information about human remains found in Franklin released
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released new information about the human remains found in November 2022 off Clovercroft Road in Franklin.
wgnsradio.com
Local Police Working to Obtain the Identity of a "Person of Interest" in Alleged Theft Case
(Murfreesboro, TN) Detectives in the Murfreesboro area need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. According the MPD, the theft in question occurred on December 31, 2022. The unknown woman, believed to have been captured on a security video camera, entered the Home Goods store next to...
WSMV
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
WSMV
Remains found in Williamson Co. may have been there since 2021
Remains found in Williamson Co. may have been there since 2021
WSMV
One injured after shooting in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
WSMV
Saturday morning News Update
Saturday morning News Update
WSMV
Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
WSMV
Three teens arrested in connection to two robberies in Midtown, South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of teens were arrested in Nashville on Friday night for several robberies and burglaries. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives received a call about an armed robbery on Whispering Hills Drive, where an 18-year-old was approached by a group of men. The victim told...
WSMV
Brentwood Police offers advice to avoid car break-ins
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight vehicle burglaries are increasing in Brentwood, according to police. “It’s a bigger city. Unfortunately, it is not the same as when we grew up,” The Brentwood Market owner Hailey Hiett said. Most recently, about 20 vehicles were burglarized on the west side of...
whvoradio.com
Gun Pulled On Woman During Altercation
A gun was pulled on a woman during some kind of altercation on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a disturbance and found a woman who told them a man had pulled a gun on her. No one was injured in the...
