Ashland City, TN

whopam.com

Arrest made in Clarksville robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Paris Tenn. man wanted in Clarksville for robbery arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday. Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street. Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood

Car burglaries on the rise in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

Three killed in Spring Hill crash
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
LINDEN, TN
WSMV

One injured after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville. Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m. Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital. As of this writing, the shooting victim’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Saturday morning News Update

Saturday morning News Update
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nursing home fire in Tullahoma

Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder

2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Brentwood Police offers advice to avoid car break-ins

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight vehicle burglaries are increasing in Brentwood, according to police. “It’s a bigger city. Unfortunately, it is not the same as when we grew up,” The Brentwood Market owner Hailey Hiett said. Most recently, about 20 vehicles were burglarized on the west side of...
BRENTWOOD, TN
whvoradio.com

Gun Pulled On Woman During Altercation

A gun was pulled on a woman during some kind of altercation on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a disturbance and found a woman who told them a man had pulled a gun on her. No one was injured in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

