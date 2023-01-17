NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO