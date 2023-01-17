ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish

Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Our Waterways of Louisiana to meet at Governmental Complex (Thursday)

The Parish of Ascension invites you to join Our Waterways of Louisiana Thursday, January 26, 2023, for a meeting to discuss Water Quality in New River and Blind River. The meeting will be at the Governmental Complex in rooms 109 &110 at 615 E Worthey Street Gonzales, LA 7073, starting at 6 pm.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One of the Plaquemine ferries is shut down. Here's why, when it might be back in operation.

The smaller of two ferries that cross the Mississippi River at Plaquemine will be out of service until Friday, the state transportation department said Wednesday. Electrical problems with the ferry’s voltage regulator caused its generator to shut down Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Parts are on the way and, barring any shipping delays, work is expected to be completed by the end of the work week.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire

Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance

In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA

