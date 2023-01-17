Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish
Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
pelicanpostonline.com
Our Waterways of Louisiana to meet at Governmental Complex (Thursday)
The Parish of Ascension invites you to join Our Waterways of Louisiana Thursday, January 26, 2023, for a meeting to discuss Water Quality in New River and Blind River. The meeting will be at the Governmental Complex in rooms 109 &110 at 615 E Worthey Street Gonzales, LA 7073, starting at 6 pm.
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
A look at Davante Lewis’ first day serving as Public Service Commissioner, addressing high Entergy costs and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may not have your air conditioning on in our January mornings, but that may change as the day goes on. With temperatures creeping to almost 80 degrees, it’s not too uncommon in south Louisiana. Many of you at home are continuing to feel...
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
kalb.com
DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General. Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027. “I think I have the best job in the world, particularly...
East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
theadvocate.com
One of the Plaquemine ferries is shut down. Here's why, when it might be back in operation.
The smaller of two ferries that cross the Mississippi River at Plaquemine will be out of service until Friday, the state transportation department said Wednesday. Electrical problems with the ferry’s voltage regulator caused its generator to shut down Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Parts are on the way and, barring any shipping delays, work is expected to be completed by the end of the work week.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according...
New proposed psychiatric facility could house ‘dangerous’ mentally ill patients in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is growing concern about a proposed mental health hospital coming to North Baton Rouge. The new facility could be placed in the Glen Oaks neighborhood right next to Forest Heights Academy of Excellence and blocks away from Glen Oaks High School. But it’s who...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire
Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge to crack down on crime, drug overdoses with updated hotel and motel ordinance
In the wake of a rash of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at certain East Baton Rouge hotels and motels in recent years, the parish is making moves to address the issue. Metro Council members without objection approved an ordinance Wednesday to overhaul the permitting process for hotels and motels, setting a baseline those businesses will need to clear in order to maintain in good standing with the parish.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
