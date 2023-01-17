Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
Police: 1 arrested for aggravated robbery near UC campus
In a letter sent to the UC community, UCPD said that in two incidents, the suspect threatened students with a weapon and then fled, and in two other instances, they robbed the students.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WLWT 5
Police: Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Norwood
CINCINNATI — A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in Norwood, Thursday. Police say a postal worker was robbed in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue. According to police, the worker was approached by two Black males who had a firearm. Police say the suspects demanded the postal worker's...
WLWT 5
4 bodies found near SUV Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton was in before he, three others disappeared
CINCINNATI — Approximately 1,700 miles from Greater Cincinnati, an investigation is unfolding into the disappearance of Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton. It's happening in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas. That's where a Mexican official has released new information about the disappearance of Gutierrez, his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, and her...
WLWT 5
Mexican officials: Bodies found identified as missing Hamilton man's fiancee, other relatives
CINCINNATI — Prosecutors in Zacatecas, Mexico, confirmed the identities of three of the four bodies that were found in a clandestine grave in the municipality of Tepetongo on Monday. They confirmed the deceased women are the three women Jose Gutierrez, 36, of Hamilton was with on Christmas when they...
WLWT 5
Aggravated robbery reported at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Aggravated robbery reported at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Video shows teen girl severely beaten on Kenton County school bus by teen boy
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A 15-year-old girl was sent to the emergency room after she was violently attacked on a Kenton County school bus on Thursday. “I got stitches right here,” said Scott High School freshman Kyleigh Ketcham as she pointed to a spot over her left eye. “It's swollen all the way to the back of my head.”
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Lincoln Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on Lincoln Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
25-year-old man struck and killed on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township
The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Ohio 129 between Cincinnati-Dayton and Princeton-Glendale roads.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
WLWT 5
Investigation underway after report of UC student robbed at gunpoint near campus
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday near the University of Cincinnati's campus, officials said. According to a Bearcat notification, police responded to the 2400 block of Fairview Avenue sometime Tuesday for a report of an aggravated robbery. Officials say the victim, a UC student,...
Local corrections center focusing more on security and higher-risk offenders
The River City Correctional Center's executive director said the facility is focusing more on security and higher risk offenders. Scott McVey said the facility is using new tools to monitor inmates.
Fox 19
Man arrested in string of armed robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 22-year-old is behind bars Thursday night accused in multiple armed robberies near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Raphael Betts faces five counts of aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 6:43 p.m. Four of the alleged robberies involved UC students...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Colerain Township for reports of wires down on Springdale Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on Richard Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
