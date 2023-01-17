Read full article on original website
Shiffrin chases downhill speed in Cortina, as ski world talks about record chase
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY — Everybody and their Italian families are talking about the record this week in Cortina, except for Mikaela Shiffrin and her coaches. Shiffrin continues to let her performances do the talking this season, having charged to eight victories in 16 races entering the classic Italian Dolomites World Cup race weekend.
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Aliona Kostornaya, once the world’s top singles figure skater, trains new discipline
Russian Aliona Kostornaya, who was the world’s top singles figure skater when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, reportedly said she began training in pairs’ skating last year and may compete in the discipline. Kostornaya, 19, has trained and performed in at least one ice show with 20-year-old Georgy Kunitsa,...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis result, highlights: British legend wins five hours, 45 minute-epic
Andy Murray has come back from two-sets-to-love down to win a five-hour, 45-minute-epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round at the Australian Open. In the longest match of his career, that finished at 4:06 am local time in Melbourne, Murray fought back from the brink and will meet 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.
Rohan Dennis leads Tour Down Under after dramatic second stage
ADELAIDE, Australia – Former champion Rohan Dennis has taken the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycling race after winning the second stage Wednesday which ended the hopes of the previous leaders. Australia’s Dennis was one of five riders who broke away at the start of a climb...
