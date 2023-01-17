Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Related
U of M needs regents of great accomplishment and high integrity
As the 2023 legislative session begins, the recently elected senators and representatives in the Minnesota Legislature will soon face one of their most significant responsibilities: selecting members of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. They will have four positions to fill. We urge them to select regents of great...
Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview
Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
Hamline University adjunct sues, school walks back its statements over Prophet Muhammad image controversy
In the New York Times Vimal Patel writes, “Hamline University officials made an about-face on Tuesday in its treatment of a lecturer who showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class, walking back one of their most controversial statements — that showing the image was Islamophobic. They also said that respect for Muslim students should not have superseded academic freedom. University officials changed their stance after the lecturer, who lost her teaching job, sued the small Minnesota school for religious discrimination and defamation.”
Crime rose on Metro Transit trains and buses in 2022
The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports crime on Metro Transit trains and buses increased by 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a Metro Transit report to the Met Council. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports the state’s job growth streak of more than a year has ended, with...
Law enforcement agencies around Minnesota tap Hennepin County’s facial recognition software
WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports law enforcement agencies around Minnesota are turning to help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s controversial facial recognition technology. The agency is the only one in the state with such technology, and Minneapolis has banned the use of it due to concerns.
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
Concerns voiced over Sanford’s abortion, transgender care in public meeting over merger
Christopher Snowbeck of the Strib reports, “Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — the first of four scheduled to gather public input on the proposed combination. … For many years, Fairview has demonstrated an extensive commitment to providing world-class gender-affirming care for transgender patients, said Phil Duran, a patient advocate with St. Paul-based Rainbow Health. His group, however, has not found evidence that Sanford provides those same health care services to patients.”
Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many
I was 17 days shy from turning four years old when we first arrived in Minnesota from a Thai refugee camp. It was 1985. The first month after our arrival, my mother’s youngest sister Siboon, and Mary (a member of the church that sponsored us), planned my birthday party at our duplex on Marshall and Oxford. Aunt Siboon dressed me in a crisp white blouse and a black velvet skirt. The outfit was new and not a hand-me-down. I held a Lao kahn (an ornate bowl traditionally made from silver), and stood beside a Christmas tree. Inside the kahn were candy canes and small boxes wrapped in colorful paper. It was my birthday, but I handed out gifts to my little friends and my parents’ newly-made friends (people I barely knew and to this day, whose faces do not readily and clearly float to the surface of my memory). I felt like a magnificent host handing each person their box. Their smiles were long and stretched wide. There I was, a girl whose family came with nothing, giving away what little we could.
Q&A: Meet Minneapolis’s first autistic school board member
It’s not easy to be a first on the Minneapolis School Board. The board has had Black and Latino members for decades. It has had Asian, Muslim and LGBTQ members, and the country’s first elected Somali official. Its first Native American director, Peggy Flanagan, is now Minnesota’s lieutenant governor.
Why streets in Minneapolis, St. Paul are less quickly plowed than their suburbs’
The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found...
Plumbing, pigeons and paint: Maintaining Minneapolis’ iconic Riverside Plaza at 50
Riverside Plaza, the 1,300-unit modernist apartments that dominate the eastern Minneapolis skyline, quietly turned 50 years old last year. When it was originally built in 1972, the apartment complex, composed of six distinct buildings, a parking lot, and massive concrete plaza were intended to be just the first part of a much larger complex of urban mixed-use structures. With all the phases complete, the concrete communities would have basically replaced Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, which was seen then as a slum with no future.
Weekend Picks: Songs and poems to benefit Ukraine; Latin Art in Minnesota; Sounds of Blackness; and more.
If the January blues have got you down, find a pick-me-up in Twin Cities arts and culture. At the White Bear Center for the Arts, hear from six of the Latin artists featured in a yet-to-be-released book by William Gustavo Franklin about Latin arts in Minnesota. This week also marks the beginning of the Out There series at the Walker Art Center, which is always a great reprieve of innovative performance this time of year. On Friday, the legendary Sounds of Blackness visits the Ordway. For poetry fans, head to the Woman’s Club for a one-woman play about Emily Dickinson. Then on Sunday, hear some live jazz music before seeing a documentary about jazz pianist Bill Evans.
Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching...
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson gets his old Metro Transit Police job back — and a raise
The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson got his old Metro Transit Police job back — with a pay raise. In December 2021, Hutchinson wrecked a Hennepin County vehicle in a drunken-driving crash. He went on paid medical leave in May 2022 and did not seek reelection to the position.
Money, not students are the priority at the University of Minnesota
One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children. Tragically, that aspiration is being assigned to the ash heap of history as instant gratification and...
Kashkari calls for multiple interest rate increases in 2023
Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting that an essay published on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ website by President Neel Kashkari calls for raising interest rates at least three more times — for a total of about a percentage point — as a voting member this year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee.
Sun Country Airlines fleet employees form a union
Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune is reporting, per an announcement made Wednesday morning, that the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, will represent Sun Country Airlines’ fleet service workers, who include ramp agents and people who load and unload planes. The vote was 46-32 in favor of forming the union.
Pregnant woman fatally shot outside Lakeville Amazon warehouse; baby delivered
WCCO TV staff report that a pregnant woman was fatally shot outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Lakeville Sunday — and that Hennepin Healthcare staff delivered the baby, in unknown condition. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports longtime Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman says she won’t run for an...
Brooklyn Center police recruitment video sparks concern over department’s culture
Local activist groups are calling for the firing of Brooklyn Center city and police officials after the department posted a “militarized” recruitment video to its website. The city quickly removed the video from the department’s social media pages and made it inaccessible on the city’s website. Amid ongoing policing reform efforts by the city after 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright was killed by then-Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter in April 2021, the recruitment video ignited concerns over accountability and the types of officers the department is trying to attract.
Twins’ Correa deal reminiscent of 2012 Wild deal aimed at stemming fan apathy, reputation for being cheap
The press conference no one expected at Target Field last week strangely resembled another more than decade ago, for a franchise across the river, in circumstances equally desperate. The Minnesota Wild were in freefall in July 2012 when they stunned the hockey world – and themselves – by signing free...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0