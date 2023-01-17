Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Finley School District helps make voting more accessible, adding ballot drop box
FINELY, Wash.— The new voting box in Finley was installed on Friday, January 20. Benton County Auditor's Office installed the drop box at Finley Middle Schools. It's the first and only drop box in Finely. The closest one being about ten miles away in Downtown Kennewick. The Finley School...
nbcrightnow.com
Texas border sheriff sends SOS seeking aid: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in foreign nationals crossing the border illegally who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.”. Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news and weather update January 20: Bill to address hospital staffing shortages, new WA wealth tax, march for life in D.C. and more
A new bill in the Washington Legislature will address the hospital staffing shortages across the state. A new wealth tax has gone into effect in Washington levied at the "super rich." The annual March for Life was today in Washington, D.C.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire districts, departments across the region report call increases
With 2023 well underway, regional fire departments and districts have compiled total response numbers for 2022. Across the region, 2022 showed an increase in emergency responses compared to 2021. Tri-Cities. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to 13,960 emergency incidents in 2022, a 15.6% increase. The Pasco Fire Department responded to...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington college students housing and food insecurities
According to a recent study nearly half of all college students in Washington experience some level of food or housing insecurity. The research looked at 39 schools from across the state and included nearly 10,000 students.
nbcrightnow.com
Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes
Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.”. Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more.
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities community comes together to take the Polar Plunge
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from all...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state offers $35M in municipal solar grants
More than $35 million in grants is up for grabs for Washington municipalities seeking to give a boost to their solar base. The state Department of Commerce is accepting applications through March 23 for its new Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program, which provides grants to install and manage solar and battery storage systems in community buildings. These include schools, libraries and buildings owned by local governments and nonprofits.
nbcrightnow.com
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
Comments / 0