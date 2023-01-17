ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire districts, departments across the region report call increases

With 2023 well underway, regional fire departments and districts have compiled total response numbers for 2022. Across the region, 2022 showed an increase in emergency responses compared to 2021. Tri-Cities. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to 13,960 emergency incidents in 2022, a 15.6% increase. The Pasco Fire Department responded to...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.”. Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities community comes together to take the Polar Plunge

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from all...
WASHINGTON, DC
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state offers $35M in municipal solar grants

More than $35 million in grants is up for grabs for Washington municipalities seeking to give a boost to their solar base. The state Department of Commerce is accepting applications through March 23 for its new Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program, which provides grants to install and manage solar and battery storage systems in community buildings. These include schools, libraries and buildings owned by local governments and nonprofits.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy