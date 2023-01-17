Jake, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Jake was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He dedicated many years in the technology department in the education system and even after retirement worked as a consultant. Jake enjoyed going fishing and just being outdoors. He was happiest surrounded by his family, especially the ones that called him Paw Jake. Family was truly the most important thing to him, and he took every opportunity he had to spend time with those he loved. Jake was always there when you needed him, spoiled his grandbabies rotten, and absolutely adored his wife. He was the definition of a family man and made sure those he loved knew it. Jake left his family with the happiest of memories and will be forever missed.

