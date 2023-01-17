Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Mother Ester Lee Bickham Warren
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Mother Ester Lee Bickham Warren made her transition into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after 92 years of living a blessed and precious life on the Lord’s earth. Mother Warren was born on February 8, 1930 to the late James...
an17.com
Grady Eugene Roberts
Grady, age 57, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was a native of Trumann, AR and a resident of Holden, LA. Grady was a true family man and adored the ones he loved. He always lived life to the fullest and tried to make the best out of everything. Grady enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, and just being outdoors with his family. He was a strong willed, hardworking, and fun loving man who will be deeply missed.
an17.com
Gaynell Ann Fatzer
Gaynell Ann Collein Fatzer, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Mandeville, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 82. She was the daughter of the late Theodore Francis Collein, and the late Marie Theresa Conrad Cain and the wife of the late Christian Robert Fatzer, (Sr.)
an17.com
Joanne W. Burchfield
Joanne, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was a native of Fryeburg, LA and a resident of Springfield, LA. Joanne loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She also loved her church the First Baptist in Springfield and her church family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
an17.com
Gayle Gill Sloan
Gayle Gill Sloan passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, JD Gill and Betty Brock Gill, and her brother, Jimmy D. Gill. She was married to her beloved husband, Cliff Sloan, for 44 years (married 9-24-78) and is survived by her nephew, Jimmy Gill (Rachael), and stepdaughter, Beth Sloan (Kevin Pembrook). She also leaves behind her closest friends, her godchildren, James Vitrano and Leslie Hubright; her sisterhood girlfriends, and many former colleagues who became lifelong friends.
an17.com
Lillie "Rena" Griffin Johnson
Rena, age 67, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Rena worked as an office manager for many years and later became a wife and homemaker. She was a lover of poetry and crocheting, she saw the beauty in plants, and found the joy in gardening. Rena was a beautiful woman with a kind soul. She will be forever missed.
an17.com
Alfred Pea
Alfred Pea, 77, resident of Ponchatoula, LA passed away Monday January 9, 2023. Services will be held at N.A. James Funeral Home 1601 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday January 20, 2023 from 4-8pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday January 21, 2023. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery.
an17.com
Jake Thomas Ragusa, III
Jake, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Jake was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He dedicated many years in the technology department in the education system and even after retirement worked as a consultant. Jake enjoyed going fishing and just being outdoors. He was happiest surrounded by his family, especially the ones that called him Paw Jake. Family was truly the most important thing to him, and he took every opportunity he had to spend time with those he loved. Jake was always there when you needed him, spoiled his grandbabies rotten, and absolutely adored his wife. He was the definition of a family man and made sure those he loved knew it. Jake left his family with the happiest of memories and will be forever missed.
an17.com
Shirley Fortenberry Crain
Shirley Fortenberry Crain 88, of Franklinton, LA passed away on January 17, 2023 and was born June 6, 1934 to Hezzie and Merlie Owens Fortenberry in Walthall County. She was a long-time educator in the Franklinton Public Schools of Washington Parish School District. She resided in the community for 50+ years.
an17.com
Nora Alma Scott
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Helena Hospital in Greensburg, LA. She was born March 25, 1949 in Plaquemine, LA and was 73 years of age. She is survived by her sons, Tommy Boswell, Harry Boswell, and Daniel Boswell; daughters, Sheena Boswell, Holly Boswell, and Ramona Boswell; grandchildren, Joshua, Abel, Hailey, Brittni, Cameron, Evan, and Ethan; brother, Calvin Scott; sister, Lizzie Stark. Preceded in death by her parents, William Calvin Scott and Margaret Ellen Scott. Memorial Services will be scheduled for a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Ruth L. Turner
Ruth L. Turner, 89, resident of Amite, LA, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 43169 Calvary Rd., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
an17.com
Ray Ann Wheat
Ms. Ray Ann Wheat a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in New Orleans, LA at the age of 84. Ray Ann was born in Bogalusa to John E. and Doris Wheat on October 27, 1938. She was a longtime employee of the LA Welfare Department. She loved to travel and play cards but most of all she loved her church. She was a member of Superior Avenue Baptist Church where she was active in Hilltoppers, mission projects, served as church clerk, was a member of various committees, the Sunday school secretary, and chaperoned many youth events.
an17.com
Southeastern Cheerleaders claim gold at UCA/UDA Nationals
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Southeastern Louisiana University cheerleading squad won its second national championship, taking home the gold in the Open Coed Game Day competition at last week’s UCA/UDA College Nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort. The win for SLU marks the second time in three years...
an17.com
Southeastern plans MLK remembrance Jan. 23
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate the legacy of the late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with a memorial march and remembrance program Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Open to the public and featuring remarks by Burnett King, Sr., a pastor, teacher, evangelist, author, motivational speaker,...
an17.com
SLU's Nedow named Southland’s first 2023 Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team took home its first weekly award of the season in the Southland Conference’s first set of awards of 2023 as Thomas Nedow’s two shot put golds earned him the Field Athlete of the Week Award the conference announced on Wednesday.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Southeastern, Scelfo agree to contract extension through 2029
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce...
an17.com
Sheriff Seal announces personnel changes
On January 16, in a brief ceremony in his office, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal announced two significant personnel changes. Detective Lieutenant Raymond Myers, III, was promoted to the rank of Captain of the Criminal Investigation Division. Myers, a sixteen year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, has served in many capacities since beginning his career in 2007 as a patrol deputy. He was promoted to the ranks of Sergeant and Lieutenant before transferring to the criminal investigation division where he served as evidence officer, detective and Lieutenant. Myers is married and the father of three children. His father, Raymond Myers, II, serves as a patrol deputy.
an17.com
Local rapper arrested in St. Helena murder case
Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams confirms that an arrest has been made in the October 2022 case. St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Detective Divison were investigating the shooting / robbery that occurred off Calmes Road in Denham Springs, LA (St. Helena Parish) on October 22, 2022, that resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III.
an17.com
Franklinton man arrested
Tyshon Zicuriun Brumfield, 20, a Franklinton resident, was arrested on January 13 and charge with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm. The arrest occurred after the Franklinton Police Department intercepted Brumfield who had fled from the scene of the shooting on Highway 430.
an17.com
Franklinton man found guilty of 2nd degree kidnapping in Folsom
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on January 12, 2023, a jury found Kessler King, age 21 of Franklinton, Louisiana, guilty of 2nd Degree Kidnapping. On August 15, 2017, an employee of the Folsom Library called the Folsom Police Department to report an attempted rape. Upon arrival, the victim told...
Comments / 0