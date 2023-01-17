Read full article on original website
Why The First Season Of CSI: NY Feels So Different To Fans
If the first season of "CSI: NY" has a different feel than the rest of the series, then it's in good company. It's not uncommon for hit shows to take a while to find their groove. Sometimes, as is the case with "Sex and the City," it takes as little as a first episode. "The pilot of 'Sex and the City' feels different from the seasons that follow it," wrote Haley Nahman at Repeller. "It's grittier, Carrie speaks directly into the camera, and maybe most surprisingly, the fashion's extremely forgettable."
Netflix co-CEO: ‘We have never canceled a successful show’
Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.
How Faithful Is Netflix's Alice In Borderland To The Manga?
"Alice in Borderland" is another in a string of live-action manga and anime adaptations from the streamer. However, where the series deviates from many other shows of its ilk is with its mystery box premise. Like in "Lost," the characters of this series don't really know what's going on, and neither does the audience.
How Close Does Netflix's Dog Gone Stick To The True Story Behind It?
If you've ever been a dog owner, chances are there's at least one movie out there featuring our canine companions that you're bound to love. And with titles from "Old Yeller" to "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's no shortage of cute and cuddly cinematic offerings out there. Sure, dog movies can be overly sentimental at times, but it's a feeling dog owners can resonate with nevertheless. And the top of 2023 saw Netflix throw a bone into the game with the film "Dog Gone."
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
The Sweet Way Shameless' Emmy Rossum Used Her Mom As Inspiration When Playing Fiona
At its core, "Shameless" is about the Gallagher family's infrequent highs and dismal lows. When you think they'll finally catch a break, their shaky house of cards comes crashing down. While Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) is the reluctant, irresponsible patriarch, it is the oldest sibling Fiona, who runs the show. Played by Emmy Rossum, Fiona Gallagher is a nuanced character who faces her fair share of challenges throughout the series. Prior to Emmy Rossum's departure from "Shameless" after Season 9, Fiona is one of the story's leading players. While she struggles to find love and steady employment, one of the central themes of Fiona's story is that she acts as a mother figure to her younger siblings.
Whatever Happened To Happy From Sons Of Anarchy?
No one can deny that FX's "Hamlet"-inspired series, "Sons of Anarchy," takes more than a few creative licenses. Outlaw clubs such as Hells Angels have been a prominent subculture for some time, but many have noted how some aspects of the show are questionable. But while details like women having a higher influence in the club are unrealistic, the series does not skimp where it counts. David Labrava started as a technical advisor on all things motorcycle club and went on to play the enforcer, Happy Lowman. His experience came from being a Hells Angel in real life, which he went to spin off in one of his most well-known characters to date.
The Office Star Zach Woods Hopes Fans Can See Gabe's Vulnerability Through His Villainous Arc
Among all of the loveable characters on "The Office," there are a number of them that fans love to hate. Examples include Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) toxic girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), the delusional Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate), and, of course, Gabe Lewis (Zach Woods), Sabre's coordinating director of emerging regions.
The Entire Manifest Timeline Explained
Easily one of the more indefinable shows on television, "Manifest" is a strangely moreish mix of science fiction, fantasy, religion, suspense, and primetime soapiness. Revolving around a plane full of passengers that disappear for more than five years only to resurface with strange abilities that seem to be straight from the good Lord herself, the series has amassed such a fandom that Netflix brought it back after its initial cancellation on NBC, with "Manifest" Season 4 premiering in November 2022. Between the show's incredibly complicated lore, side quests, dropped storylines, and partner swaps, there's a lot to keep track of during the drama's four-season run, from Stone family shenanigans to Jared's many lovers.
The Last Of Us' Showrunner Wants Viewers To Be Affected By The Deaths Of Even Minor Characters
The long-awaited streaming series "The Last of Us" finally debuted on Jan. 15, and it's impressing audiences with its ratings and its successful adaptation of a video game exclusive to the PlayStation console. Variety noted earlier this week that the first 1-hour 20-minute episode, "When You're Lost in the Darkness," was HBO's second-biggest premiere since 2010 — reaching 10 million viewers in its first two days.
Jimmy's Season 4 Shameless Return Sent Chills Down Justin Chatwin's Spine
At the end of "Shameless" Season Three, the fate of Jimmy Lishman (Justin Chatwin), Fiona Gallagher's (Emmy Rossum) on-again, off-again criminal boyfriend, didn't look good. Jimmy and Fiona had committed to each other at the end of Season Two. But Jimmy's discovery that his father (Harry Hamlin) is gay and having an affair with Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan), and the presence of Estefania (Stephanie Fantauzzi), Jimmy's wife in a previous "green card" marriage, creates tension between the couple.
A New Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases One Of Middle-Earth's Darkest Chapters
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is one of Amazon Prime's current flagship IPs. It's also a mammoth production with a locked-in, five-season, long-term vision that extends half a decade into the future. The studio is so committed to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's vision that they greenlit Season 2 early on and even started production on it before Season 1 had finished airing. As the dust has settled from the finale of Season 1, speculation and rumors have already started to percolate regarding what we can expect to see when the next season drops (it has, for the record, already been established that there's going to be a lengthy wait for "The Rings of Power" Season 2).
Here's How Family Guy Stays Fresh After Two Decades
For a show like "Family Guy" to be churning out episodes for as long as it has, fans may wonder how it's possible for the writers to come up with fresh, brand-new ideas every week. For each of the chosen plotlines of all the produced episodes, countless other pitched ideas get shot down in the writer's room, never making it to animation. Obviously, for this to be done, there needs to be a way to stay fresh and generate new concepts. Otherwise, the show would come to a screeching halt.
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Tearing Up Over One Tiny Detail On Sarah's Outfit
Nearly a decade after Naughty Dog's release of the groundbreaking and brutal "The Last of Us" video game, HBO has brought the harrowing series to life on television screens. Starring "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the unflinching adaptation was met with rave reviews from both critics and diehard fans (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Lin-Manuel Miranda Has The 'Real Answer' To Solve The The Kingkiller Chronicle Adaptation Dilemma
Patrick Rothfuss's "The Kingkiller Chronicle" burst into the fantasy scene in 2007 with "The Name of the Wind," cementing its spot as a top-tier fantasy novel. The series follows Kvothe, a magician whose tragic past and natural talent with the arcane led him to become the world's most-renowned wizard, the Kingslayer. Since the first book's release, Rothfuss released a second equally-successful novel, "The Wise Man's Fear," in 2011 and promised a third, though he has not given any significant update since, leaving the series's future up in the air.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Doesn't Let Her Past Injury Get In The Way Of Living Life
Annie Potts has been showing up on screens of all sizes for an impressive amount of time. The Nashville native first began popping up in the late '70s, with small roles in TV series and the occasional film. However, it was her role as Janine Melnitz in 1984's "Ghostbusters" that sent her career in an upwards direction. That success led Potts to arguably her most well-known role as Mary Joe Shively in the sitcom "Designing Women," which began airing in 1986 on CBS.
Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Typecasting Troubles After The Help
There's no doubt to be had about Octavia Spencer's status as one of the most prestigious, acclaimed, and altogether beloved American screen performers working today. In the span of just over a decade, the Alabama-born actress has been able to establish herself as the kind of presence who can immediately spark interest in a project and impart notoriety and credibility to it, and whose performances can consistently be counted on to deliver depth, charisma, and emotional truth even when the movies around them don't quite measure up.
