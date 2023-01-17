Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
WLWT 5
Jersey mix up: Joe Burrow hilariously mixes up his jersey with Brandon Allen's
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow talked with reporters Wednesday as the team prepares for the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. Burrow appeared in Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. When one of the reporters pointed it out, Burrow burst out laughing. "What happened was I...
WLWT 5
Fans donate $25K to Sam Hubbard Foundation after touchdown run
CINCINNATI — Donations with the number "98" in them poured into the Sam Hubbard Foundation after his touchdown run. As of Wednesday morning, the foundation recorded more than $25,000 in donations just since Sunday night's scoring return. The foundation hopes to bring equity in access to food, education and...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WLWT 5
Inside the historic hustle: Sam Hubbard's trainer, former coach talk about player's dedication
Days later, people are still talking about it, Sam Hubbard's fumble recovery and touchdown. Hubbard grew up in Cincinnati, went to Moeller High School, and then played for Ohio State University. So for the people who watched this hometown kid turn into an NFL stud, Sunday's "score that saved the...
WLWT 5
Graeter's driving ice cream truck to Buffalo for Bengals fans
Graeter's is heading north, set to bring their ice cream to fans for the playoff game this weekend. Thousands of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be flocking to Buffalo this week to watch the Bengals take on the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. Graeter's Ice Cream...
WLWT 5
'Who Deyton': Mayor changes name of northern Kentucky town for Bengals Super Bowl run
DAYTON, Ky. — It's that time of year again. Bengals Nation is gearing up for the team's Super Bowl run and that is especially true in one city in northern Kentucky. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker, issued a proclamation on Wednesday renaming the city as Who Deyton, Kentucky. This is...
WLWT 5
Covington bar prepares for Bengals playoff watch party for fans at home
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Bengals are headed to Buffalo in the highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium, leaving those of us who won't be traveling to the other "queen city" to cheer them on from home base. Normally fans flock to the banks, but a bar...
WLWT 5
Joe Burrow book about story of his hometown set to be released in spring
THE PLAINS, Ohio — Before Joe Burrow was an NFL star, he was a small-town kid growing up in southeastern Ohio. Those who have coached him along the way say Burrow has not forgotten where he came from. Sam Smathers coached Burrow as a youth. Smathers assisted author Scott...
WLWT 5
Chicken wings gauge excitement building over Bengals playoff game
CINCINNATI — The level of playoff excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is getting an unconventional measurement — using chicken wings and hamburgers. The orders for traditional football foods by some large local restaurants have doubled for this weekend’s game. “We do...
WLWT 5
Final game ball from Bengals vs. Ravens game delivered in New York
The team has made good on its' promise and delivered the final ball of Bengals vs. Ravens game to a restaurant in New York. The Bengals announced Coach Taylor decided their final ball will go to Phebe's Tavern in New York City. In the video, Taylor thanked the restaurant for...
