KCRG.com
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
KAAL-TV
One injured in semi rollover on Interstate 90
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a semi rollover in Mower County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195. The Minnesota State Patrol said Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was headed west when...
KAAL-TV
Humane Society of North Iowa searching for stolen cat
(ABC 6 News) – The Humane Society in North Iowa is asking the public for help after someone walked in and stole a cat. The Humane Society released a photo of the person in question. If you know the person or their whereabouts, please call the Mason City Police...
KIMT
Looking for a cat thief in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is looking for an unusual sort of cat burglary. The Society says it suspects a woman walked into its shelter the week of January 12 and stole a cat. If you have any information on this case, contact the...
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
KIMT
Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges
MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree. Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3. He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery....
KAAL-TV
New Asst. Chief looks to expand rural services
(ABC 6 News) – An assistant fire chief in rural Iowa is looking to bring more to his new department than just his knowledge and experience. Patrick Duffey has nearly a decade of experience with the Mason City fire department. Duffey is now helping to lead the fire department...
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
KIMT
Large snowfall recorded in Mason City
Just over 10 inches fell in Mason city over the night. KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is out in Mason City with what city plow drivers are asking from drivers.
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
KIMT
Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
‘It was just a few seconds,’ mother says of daughter who died from distracted driver
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jo Ann and Peter Bengtson admit that returning to Iowa was really hard. Washington to Iowa is a long way but the distance wasn’t the reason for their hesitation. They originally planned to retire and move to Iowa to be near their daughter, Ellen, who had taken a job as a […]
KAAL-TV
Mason City looks forward to downtown improvements at the State of North Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Area business and government leaders gathered Thursday as the Mason City Chamber of Commerce held the State of North Iowa to address what they have in store for the year. One of the big projects that Mason City is looking forward to is the renovation...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
