Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
Why Audiences Connect With Leanne's Dark Character Arc According To M. Night Shyamalan - Exclusive
The fourth and final season of the Apple TV+ thriller "Servant" is here, following Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) after they hire a mysterious nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). The odd thing is that Leanne is hired to care for their reborn doll, Jericho. Even stranger is that Jericho comes alive as the nanny's supernatural abilities emerge. Season 4 sees Leanne's supernatural powers increase even more while her war with the Church of the Lesser Saints finally comes to a head.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Starting To See Bailey In A Different Light
So far during his time as FBI Deputy Director on Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Doug Bailey (Nicholas D'Agosto) has been raising hackles left and right at the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Beginning with his debut on the show in the "Just Getting Started" episode that kicked off the most recent season, Bailey has seemed to be doing everything in his power to impede the BAU's work on the all-important investigation of the ruthless criminal enterprise run by Elias "Sicarius" Voit (Zach Gilford).
Filming Pants-Less On Ghosts Is Surprisingly Comforting For Asher Grodman
CBS continues to impress with each addition to its already-packed lineup. "Ghosts," which premiered in 2021, was an instant success for the network, earning it multiple season renewals. The series is a remake of a popular British show of the same name, following a couple that inherits a haunted house, causing their ghostly but comedic adventures to begin.
The First Thing The Witcher's Freya Allan Did After Getting Cast Was Finish Her Homework
"The Witcher" franchise seems to be in a bit of a tough spot at the moment. First, we got the news that Henry Cavill, who plays the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, would be exiting the series after the upcoming third season of the dark fantasy show. Then came the downright brutal fan and critical response to the recent spin-off, "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Netflix's big fantasy franchise currently appears to be on somewhat unstable footing.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
The Walking Dead Fans Pick Cailey Fleming As The Best Child Actor On The Show
To put it lightly, "Walking Dead" media is not for the faint of heart nor the squeamish. When it comes to human drama, it's often an emotionally draining and disheartening watch. As for the zombie side of things, it more than brings horror and gore and is just as good at making your skin crawl as it is at convincing you to sleep with the lights on. With that in mind, it's no stretch to say that the "Walking Dead" franchise is far from suitable viewing for children, even though the original AMC series featured its fair share of young actors.
Yuri Lowenthal's Differences From Naruto's Sasuke Proved To Be A Big Challenge
If one is lucky and talented enough to have a long and prolific voice-acting career, it is natural for there to be roles that are closer to the actor's personality than others. Some roles are more challenging than others because they require the voice-acting professional to tap into sides of themselves that they don't often need to.
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
Impractical Jokers Doesn't Pay The Stars As Much As You Might Think
When it comes to a long-running television series, your average fan will likely see the potential riches that the show's stars earn on any given episode. For example, the cast members of "The Simpsons," prior to a pay cut in 2011, were raking in about $440,000 per episode (per Hollywood Reporter). So it makes sense that viewers would think that actors on a TV show would be drowning in money.
Did Newhart Drop An Early Hint About The Show's Epic Final Episode Twist?
Bob Newhart has spent decades making people laugh. Some people may know him for his roles in "Elf," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Librarian" movie trilogy. But to many, he's known as either psychiatrist Bob Hartley or as innkeeper Dick Loudon. He played Bob Hartley on "The Bob Newhart Show" from 1972 to 1978. He would take over the small screen again in 1982, but this time as Dick in the sitcom "Newhart." While the shows have two very different storylines, it was the ending of "Newhart" that revealed a big twist: the quiet Vermont life that Dick had been living for eight seasons is actually a dream that Bob is having while sleeping next to his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) in their Chicago apartment.
Hunters' Greg Austin Sees Similarities Between His Character And The Joker
Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters," which premiered its second and final season in January 2023, is set in 1977 New York City and follows Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), a young math genius who teams with a group of Nazi hunters to track down a group of escaped Nazi officers who are working to create a Fourth Reich, in succession to Hitler's Third Reich, in the United States. The Nazi hunters, led by philanthropist and Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), include master of disguises Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), forgery expert Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone), and combat expert and Vietnam war veteran Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa).
Eve Best Says It's 'Really Scary' That House Of The Dragon Themes Are Prevalent Today
Part of what makes George R. R. Martin's world from "A Song of Ice and Fire" so captivating is how the series captures themes and ideas that remain prevalent to this day. While a good chunk of shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" deal with fantastical concepts like dark magic and dragons, at their core, they are really about the human beings who inhabit Westeros — and how those people scheme and betray and war with one another, something which is very much prevalent in the world today.
Whatever Happened To Dr. Stephanie Edwards From Grey's Anatomy?
In a show as dramatic and long-running as "Grey's Anatomy," which has been on the air since 2005 and still shows no signs of slowing down, it makes sense that you'd see doctors (and the actors who play them) come and go. Dr. Stephanie Edwards, played by Jerrika Hinton, joined the sprawling ensemble cast of "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 9 as a surgical resident. She lasted on the show for five seasons until, after a devastating hospital fire that gave her severe burns, she made the decision to spend some time away, determined to see the world outside the four walls of the hospital. Still, Edwards survived her time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, which is more than many of the doctors on "Grey's Anatomy" can say.
Cobra Kai To Land Its Final Crane Kick With Season 6 (& Why It's The Right Time)
Back in the spring of 2018, a little-known "Originals" section of YouTube gained attention thanks to "Cobra Kai," a show which continued "The Karate Kid" saga over three decades later. As influential as the first three movies in the franchise had become, the first season of "Cobra Kai" brought new attention because it focused heavily on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — a former villain who mellowed with the passage of time. The back and forth between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defined the appeal of the early seasons, with characters both old and new making the show gripping and exciting as it unfolded. Each new character unique to the program has even inspired polls to determine which player deserves their own spin-off.
Star Wars Needs To Show Us What Happens After Rise Of Skywalker
"The Rise of Skywalker" was a complicated phenomenon, somehow tantrically disappointing and furiously rushed. Disney's "Star Wars" development speedrun had reached its terrible climax, the point in any sufficiently arduous long-distance sprint where the athletes lose track of their own limbs and start tumbling to the asphalt. Somehow, Palpatine returned. Even more somehow, it wasn't fun to see him.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Appears To Have Begun Filming And Potentially Has A Brand New Title
"WandaVision" was the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+, setting the bar fairly high for what was to come after. It's now been two years since that show ended, and while a second season isn't in the cards, the story of Westview will continue with a spinoff series titled "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." As the title suggests, the new show will follow "WandaVision" antagonist Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Last we saw of her, she was placed under a spell to continue living as the nosy neighbor in the small New Jersey town.
