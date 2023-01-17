In a show as dramatic and long-running as "Grey's Anatomy," which has been on the air since 2005 and still shows no signs of slowing down, it makes sense that you'd see doctors (and the actors who play them) come and go. Dr. Stephanie Edwards, played by Jerrika Hinton, joined the sprawling ensemble cast of "Grey's Anatomy" in Season 9 as a surgical resident. She lasted on the show for five seasons until, after a devastating hospital fire that gave her severe burns, she made the decision to spend some time away, determined to see the world outside the four walls of the hospital. Still, Edwards survived her time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, which is more than many of the doctors on "Grey's Anatomy" can say.

