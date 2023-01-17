Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Fires Back After Fans Got Weird About Her Picture With Britney Spears
Paris Hilton got a little taste of what Britney's comment section is like.
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador
BRANCHING OUT: In the latest pairing of a luxury brand with a K-pop celebrity, Dior has signed South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin, a member of boy band BTS, as a global ambassador. The band’s relationship with the French luxury house dates back to 2019, when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Louis Vuitton, which named them as brand ambassadors in April 2021, a partnership that has now ended.More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams'...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Millie Bobby Brown calls boyfriend Jake Bongiovi her 'partner for life' in touching Instagram post
Millie Bobby Brown said she's "endlessly in love" with the year she's had with Jake Bongiovi and her family.
Kim Kardashian’s New Look Is All About Vintage Tees
Nobody does a fashion era quite like Kim Kardashian. Over the years, the reality star and beauty mogul has experimented with many different looks—obsessing over one particular designer or aesthetic for a prolonged period of time. She goes through phases of almost exclusively wearing one brand only: She’s been a Balmain muse, an archival Jean Paul Gaultier fanatic, and most recently, a Balenciaga devotee. But her brand new fashion mantra for 2023? It’s all about rocking the vintage tee.
Kylie Jenner Slays Mesh Bodysuit & Fur Coat In Aspen With Stormi, 4, Kendall, And The Biebers: Photos
Kylie Jenner celebrated the last night of 2022 in style! The makeup mogul was spotted in Aspen on New Year’s Eve rocking a very revealing ensemble alongside her adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner and their BFFs, married couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! Kylie, of course, stole the spotlight as she left little to the imagination in a black mesh body suit and matching fur jacket.
Allure
Megan Fox's Extra Long Ponytail Goes All the Way Down to Her Mini Skirt
"It's giving Carla Santini vibes," one fan correctly proclaimed. Extremely urgent breaking news: Megan Fox appears to have set a new personal ponytail record. The pony, which sat sky-high at the crown of her head, just might be the actor's longest one yet. Fox stepped out in Los Angeles with...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance
Storm Reid and her new boyfriend Shedeur Sanders made a fashionable red carpet appearance at the beauty's movie premiere.
Paris Hilton Reminisces on Y2K Fashion Trends With Must-See Throwback Photos
The DJ is taking it back to the early 2000s.
Kendall Jenner Slammed for Bodyguard Holding Umbrella Over Her—'Entitled'
"White trash," one person wrote on Reddit after seeing the photos.
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
‘Shayda’ Review: An Iranian-Australian Filmmaker’s Affecting Drama of Maternal Strength
Within the unassuming exterior of a suburban house, the central setting in Shayda, a handful of women are working to reclaim their lives. The title character is one of them, determined to leave an abusive marriage with her young daughter and not return to their native Iran. Unfolding in 1995 Australia, Noora Niasari’s debut feature is drawn from her experiences as a child in such a shelter and is at its core a tribute to the writer-director’s mother. Fueling the drama is the quiet ferocity of Zar Amir Ebrahimi’s performance and her tender chemistry with Selina Zahednia as 6-year-old Mona. Early...
Celebs Flock For Louis Vuitton Men’s Show, Marc Jacobs’ NYFW Plan
Rosalía Rocks: There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show. The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.
BTS’s Jimin Is Announced as Dior’s New Global Ambassador Ahead of Paris Fashion Week Show
BTS’s Jimin is slated to attend Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. The brand announced the singer as its new global ambassador, confirming that he will be a guest at the fashion show scheduled for tomorrow. For the announcement, Jimin posed outfitted in the French brand. The Korean pop star is the second BTS member to have a singular designer label back him; Suga being the first with Valentino. The expert dancer was dressed in a turquoise mesh jacket. Beyond the mesh was a floral pattern that peeked through thanks to the sheer quality of the mesh. On bottom,...
Kendall Jenner Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The Motorcross Trend In A Leather Jacket--We're Taking Style Notes!
Drivers start your engines! Kendall Jenner, 27, is the latest celeb to embrace motocross fashions. The supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a multi-color leather jacket featuring a checkered, racecar flag print. Celebrities like Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber have been rocking the Motorcross aesthetic. Kendall Jenner Embraces...
Paris Hilton promotes 2024 Olympics in her namesake city
Paris Hilton is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in her namesake city, appearing in a cheeky ad promoting upcoming coverage of the games.
