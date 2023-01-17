Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog swept away by floodwaters, trapped in storm drain
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - First responders in Southern California say a dog has been reunited with its owners after being swept away by floodwaters earlier this week. According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, crews responded on Monday to a report of a dog caught in some...
MILITARY MATTERS: Alabama Helping Soldiers and Veterans With Careers and Education
MONTGOMERY, Al. (WTVM) - Alabama is giving back to those who have served our country, through a new effort in the state designed to give active service members and veterans opportunities for education and jobs. Several organizations are coming together for a joint operation to provide education and career opportunities...
Georgia Aquarium access passes are now available
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - For the price of a single-day Georgia Aquarium ticket, Georgia residents can purchase a resident pass and get unlimited visits to the Aquarium, almost anytime throughout 2023. A pass gives you all-year access to every gallery, including our newest, Sharks! Reservations are required for each visit.
Glenwood’s Jackson Kennon signs with Berry College
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Glenwood baseball pitcher Jackson Kennon has signed with Berry College. Congrats, Jackson!. Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostillo Law Firm.
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A seventh grader in Massachusetts is now awake after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and entered a coma for a half a week. After Nevaeh Vieira spent four days in a medically induced coma, her mother, Krissy Vieira, told WGGB that her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.
Education top priority in Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2023 and 2024 budget proposal
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has submitted his budget proposal for this year and 2024 to the General Assembly. At the top of his list of financial priorities is education, hoping to allocate millions to help students get back on track. It’s been two years since students...
