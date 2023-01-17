Read full article on original website
Related
The Last Of Us Fans Are Tearing Up Over One Tiny Detail On Sarah's Outfit
Nearly a decade after Naughty Dog's release of the groundbreaking and brutal "The Last of Us" video game, HBO has brought the harrowing series to life on television screens. Starring "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the unflinching adaptation was met with rave reviews from both critics and diehard fans (via Rotten Tomatoes).
A New Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases One Of Middle-Earth's Darkest Chapters
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is one of Amazon Prime's current flagship IPs. It's also a mammoth production with a locked-in, five-season, long-term vision that extends half a decade into the future. The studio is so committed to showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's vision that they greenlit Season 2 early on and even started production on it before Season 1 had finished airing. As the dust has settled from the finale of Season 1, speculation and rumors have already started to percolate regarding what we can expect to see when the next season drops (it has, for the record, already been established that there's going to be a lengthy wait for "The Rings of Power" Season 2).
Fans Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Fear The Series Being Ruined By A TV Adaptation
Patrick Rothfuss' best-selling fantasy novel series "The Kingkiller Chronicle" brings readers into the world of Temerant, where magic runs deep. The first book, "The Name of the Wind," begins the saga of Kvothe, a mysterious wizard whose life story makes up the plot of the series. His adventure starts at a young age and is filled with numerous tragedies and hardships as he learns to harness magic, eventually resulting in Kvothe earning the "Kingkiller" moniker.
Lionsgate Had Big Ambitions For The Kingkiller Chronicle When It Acquired The Rights In 2015
Nowadays, every Hollywood studio is interested in acquiring its own adaptation of a beloved, pre-existing fantasy series. HBO's success with "Game of Thrones" not only proved that fantasy stories could be satisfyingly brought to life on the smaller screen, but that there was also a potentially huge audience interested in seeing more fantasy shows like it. Ever since then, streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon have gone out of their way to release their own high-profile fantasy adaptations, including "The Witcher," "The Wheel of Time," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
How An Unscripted Line On The Big Bang Theory Changed Kevin Sussman's Role Forever
Over the course of its 12 seasons, the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" developed a deep roster of supporting characters to go alongside the main cast, which started out as five characters before adding two more in subsequent seasons. Notable recurring characters on the show include Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), and Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) mother, Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski), as well as Stephen Hawking and Wil Wheaton.
Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Broken Bone Count From Snowplow Accident
Fans of Jeremy Renner have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his disastrous snowplow accident, and it seems like the more we learn about it, the more astounding it is that he is still in one piece. Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed (via NPR) that the Marvel star was run over by his own snowplow after successfully helping a stranded family member. Renner's hospitalizations send shockwaves throughout the industry, with dozens of his colleagues and thousands of fans sending him thoughts and prayers.
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Has The 'Real Answer' To Solve The The Kingkiller Chronicle Adaptation Dilemma
Patrick Rothfuss's "The Kingkiller Chronicle" burst into the fantasy scene in 2007 with "The Name of the Wind," cementing its spot as a top-tier fantasy novel. The series follows Kvothe, a magician whose tragic past and natural talent with the arcane led him to become the world's most-renowned wizard, the Kingslayer. Since the first book's release, Rothfuss released a second equally-successful novel, "The Wise Man's Fear," in 2011 and promised a third, though he has not given any significant update since, leaving the series's future up in the air.
Why The First Season Of CSI: NY Feels So Different To Fans
If the first season of "CSI: NY" has a different feel than the rest of the series, then it's in good company. It's not uncommon for hit shows to take a while to find their groove. Sometimes, as is the case with "Sex and the City," it takes as little as a first episode. "The pilot of 'Sex and the City' feels different from the seasons that follow it," wrote Haley Nahman at Repeller. "It's grittier, Carrie speaks directly into the camera, and maybe most surprisingly, the fashion's extremely forgettable."
Whatever Happened To Happy From Sons Of Anarchy?
No one can deny that FX's "Hamlet"-inspired series, "Sons of Anarchy," takes more than a few creative licenses. Outlaw clubs such as Hells Angels have been a prominent subculture for some time, but many have noted how some aspects of the show are questionable. But while details like women having a higher influence in the club are unrealistic, the series does not skimp where it counts. David Labrava started as a technical advisor on all things motorcycle club and went on to play the enforcer, Happy Lowman. His experience came from being a Hells Angel in real life, which he went to spin off in one of his most well-known characters to date.
We've Actually Seen Detective Bruno Actor Kevin Kane In The Law & Order Universe Many Times Before
"Law & Order" is a behemoth of a TV show, totaling more than 475 episodes and still showing no signs of slowing down as of its revival in 2022. Spin-offs, most notably including the similarly sizable "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," compound the franchise's size considerably. Over the course of such a long run, all sorts of guest stars have appeared in capacities that can be considered notable for various reasons.
The Office Star Zach Woods Hopes Fans Can See Gabe's Vulnerability Through His Villainous Arc
Among all of the loveable characters on "The Office," there are a number of them that fans love to hate. Examples include Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) toxic girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin), the delusional Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate), and, of course, Gabe Lewis (Zach Woods), Sabre's coordinating director of emerging regions.
60 Minutes Viewers Can't Help But Notice The Show's Unfortunate Decline Over The Years
"60 Minutes" premiered in September of 1968 with an inside look at the competing presidential election campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey (via IMDb). Nixon would go on to win comfortably that November (via 270 to Win), capping off a tumultuous year for the U.S. that saw the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. King's murder sparked riots in Detroit, and violent protests at that year's Democratic convention gave the fledgling news magazine plenty of big stories to cover in its first year on the air.
Here's How Family Guy Stays Fresh After Two Decades
For a show like "Family Guy" to be churning out episodes for as long as it has, fans may wonder how it's possible for the writers to come up with fresh, brand-new ideas every week. For each of the chosen plotlines of all the produced episodes, countless other pitched ideas get shot down in the writer's room, never making it to animation. Obviously, for this to be done, there needs to be a way to stay fresh and generate new concepts. Otherwise, the show would come to a screeching halt.
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
Why Ser Tyland Lannister From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
When Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) rants about the "smug, self-satisfied" faces of the Lannisters on "Game of Thrones," he could have been thinking about their ancestors as well: The identical twins Tyland and Jason Lannister. The characters first appear on "House of the Dragon" during Prince Aegon Targaryen's second nameday.
The Sweet Way Shameless' Emmy Rossum Used Her Mom As Inspiration When Playing Fiona
At its core, "Shameless" is about the Gallagher family's infrequent highs and dismal lows. When you think they'll finally catch a break, their shaky house of cards comes crashing down. While Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) is the reluctant, irresponsible patriarch, it is the oldest sibling Fiona, who runs the show. Played by Emmy Rossum, Fiona Gallagher is a nuanced character who faces her fair share of challenges throughout the series. Prior to Emmy Rossum's departure from "Shameless" after Season 9, Fiona is one of the story's leading players. While she struggles to find love and steady employment, one of the central themes of Fiona's story is that she acts as a mother figure to her younger siblings.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0