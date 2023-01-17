Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library. But first, topics of the day. Trudgeon and...
WLUC
Comedian Vincent Schultz prepares for one of the biggest nights of his career
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Comedian Vincent Schultz says he’s been working for over 10 years for an opportunity like the one happening Friday, January 19 at Pasquali’s Comedy Night. He’s the feature act of the show, and if he does well, he says it could lead to the next big step in his career.
WLUC
Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children. The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Marquette lions club president Mary Rule...
WLUC
Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain. Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed...
WLUC
Volunteers working early hours to prepare hills for ski jumping tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road Friday, January 20 to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, where preparations are underway for the weekend’s ski jumping tournament. Thursday’s winter storm put crews behind schedule, but you can still expect gates to open for action...
WLUC
City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center accepting project proposals for Art Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From now until Feb. 25 you can submit a project proposal to the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center for 2023 Art Week. Artists of all levels and mediums are encouraged to apply. The project should align with the event’s theme of home which is inspired by the ongoing community master plan update.
WLUC
Northern Sun Winery stays busy during winter season
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery might look empty, but that doesn’t mean operations are stopped. What you don’t see from the parking lot is the underground cellar. That’s where most of the activity happens this time of year. “We’ve got everything prepped and everything...
WLUC
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
WLUC
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club will host the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament this weekend. Over 30 jumpers from across the country will compete. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, bonfires, and fireworks. Organizers and volunteers have been grooming the hills to prepare them for the event.
WLUC
Members of Ishpeming, Escanaba churches travel to Washington, D.C. for March for Life event
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of U.P. catholic churches are traveling to our nation’s capital. 56 members of catholic churches in Ishpeming and Escanaba are traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the annual march for life. This is the third time the church has attended the event.
WLUC
Fitness instructor combines yoga, boxing philosophies in Body Pnch classes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fitness instructor at Unity Yoga Co-Op says boxing is a great introductory sport because it can be done by anybody, anywhere, with minimal equipment. Emmanuel Sally says beginner boxing is all about going through the motions, which happens to be great for mobility, flexibility, and...
WLUC
Preparations still underway for 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Friday morning and preparations are still underway for the 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament. Thursday’s winter storm brought heavy snow for crews to clean up. As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, groomers were still maintaining the hills. Ishpeming Ski Club member Dick Ziegler...
WLUC
Timber Yeti Axe Range to start axe-throwing league
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league is coming to Marquette. The Timber Yeti Axe Range is starting the league. It’s for all people, from beginners to professionals. The four-week league will teach folks how to throw axes and compete. Timber Yeti officials said it will be good practice...
WLUC
Spring Swing 2023 coming to NMU’s Superior Dome
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of the Spring Swing softball tournament are looking for sponsors as team registrations flow in. This year’s Spring Swing is being planned for March 24-26 and promises loads of softball action. Marquette Varsity Softball Coach Kyle Johnson stopped by the TV6 Morning News to...
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
WLUC
UP hockey players nominated for Hobey Baker Award
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five student-athletes from Lake Superior State University (LSSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), and Northern Michigan University (NMU) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three...
WLUC
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts prayer service to end gun violence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is doing its part to address gun violence in Michigan. The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosted an interfaith prayer service to end gun violence Wednesday. Over 30 people gathered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to pray with each other. The service began with a Native American drum circle before each participant prayed for a specific case of gun violence in recent years.
WLUC
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
Comments / 0