Marquette, MI

Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library. But first, topics of the day. Trudgeon and...
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children. The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Marquette lions club president Mary Rule...
MARQUETTE, MI
Northern Sun Winery stays busy during winter season

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery might look empty, but that doesn’t mean operations are stopped. What you don’t see from the parking lot is the underground cellar. That’s where most of the activity happens this time of year. “We’ve got everything prepped and everything...
BARK RIVER, MI
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
ISHPEMING, MI
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament kicks off this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club will host the 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament this weekend. Over 30 jumpers from across the country will compete. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent, bonfires, and fireworks. Organizers and volunteers have been grooming the hills to prepare them for the event.
ISHPEMING, MI
Timber Yeti Axe Range to start axe-throwing league

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An axe-throwing league is coming to Marquette. The Timber Yeti Axe Range is starting the league. It’s for all people, from beginners to professionals. The four-week league will teach folks how to throw axes and compete. Timber Yeti officials said it will be good practice...
MARQUETTE, MI
Spring Swing 2023 coming to NMU’s Superior Dome

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of the Spring Swing softball tournament are looking for sponsors as team registrations flow in. This year’s Spring Swing is being planned for March 24-26 and promises loads of softball action. Marquette Varsity Softball Coach Kyle Johnson stopped by the TV6 Morning News to...
MARQUETTE, MI
UP hockey players nominated for Hobey Baker Award

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five student-athletes from Lake Superior State University (LSSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), and Northern Michigan University (NMU) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three...
MARQUETTE, MI
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts prayer service to end gun violence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is doing its part to address gun violence in Michigan. The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosted an interfaith prayer service to end gun violence Wednesday. Over 30 people gathered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to pray with each other. The service began with a Native American drum circle before each participant prayed for a specific case of gun violence in recent years.
MARQUETTE, MI
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers

GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
GLADSTONE, MI
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
ESCANABA, MI

