ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ scorched by critics, audiences: ‘so insulting to the Scooby-Doo fan base’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyLVy_0kHWLeQN00

HBO Max has just released a reimagined spinoff of the popular, long-running kids show “Scooby-Doo.” Despite the association with the Hanna-Barbera original, it’s being marketed as “adult” and features limbs being severed, one of the main characters going to a strip club with her dad, and two teenage boys making out at their high school.

The results have been criticized by viewers and critics alike. It is currently sitting at a 50 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more dismal nine percent fan score. The series airs on the cable channel’s streaming service. In a sign of the coming negativity, the company turned off comments for the trailer on YouTube.

The YouTube description on the trailer hints at how this new series will be vastly different from “Scooby-Doo” versions before by calling it an “adult” and “colorful” take: “VELMA is an adult-animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Gwen Ihnat, the film critic for The Wrap said it “sounded like a great idea” to “lean into the long-held speculation about [Velma’s] sexuality.”

But, she added, “You have to wonder, in the development of ‘Velma,’ where did everything go so horribly wrong?” Ihnat complained about “the pointless nudity, the gratuitous violence and gore.” Indeed, the show’s first episode begins with a high school girl being brutally murdered and having “her brain cut out of her oozing corpse.”

Variety also wanted to like the show’s modern leanings , praising the importance of “Velma’s “still-forming adolescent queer identity.” But, ultimately, critic Joshua Alston concluded, “These characters are just really unpleasant to spend time with, and it starts at the top with Velma, whose selfish and misanthropic tendencies aren’t diluted by her moments of vulnerability.”

On Twitter, Father Miller, a Catholic priest, noted this moment in the show’s trailer:

Another user on Twitter wondered, “WTF is going on” to a scene in which one of the characters has his leg brutally severed and blood sprays everywhere.

The disdain for the show is popping up on the left and the right. The popular “Bad Writing Takes” Twitter handle hammered the series, saying, “Velma is… extremely not good. It reads like a right-wing YouTuber’s clumsy understanding of what a ‘diverse’ show is.”

Though the critic reviews are bad, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is even worse with most giving it half a star (out of five). One viewer called it “so insulting to the Scooby-Doo fan base.” Another observed, “Very current year. This culture sucks so bad.” Shane P concluded, “It’s everything terrible about modern day Hollywood wrapped into a terrible reboot no one asked for.”

The show is executive produced by and stars “Office” alum Mindy Kaling. On Twitter, she described her new take as “hilarious” and “sometimes scary.” In December, Kaling seemed to show some hesitance about the long-running popularity of “The Office,” saying that most of the characters would be “canceled” today. She added that she might never introduce the program to her children.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix co-CEO: ‘We have never canceled a successful show’

Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ hits 84 million views in 24 hours

The Force is strong with Mando … and Grogu. The new trailer for the third season of Disney’s hit tv show “The Mandalorian” broke several records within the first 24 hours of dropping during the NFL wild-card playoff game on January 16, exclusively reports The Hollywood Reporter. “Mandalorian” debuted with a whopping 83.5 million views vastly outstripping the franchise’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” which debuted on May 4th — or “Star Wars Day” — and attracted nearly 58 million viewers. “The Mandalorian” first debuted on Disney+ in November of 2019 and quickly became the flagship project of Disney due to the incredibly cute...
New York Post

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married to 63-year-old girlfriend on 93rd birthday: ‘As excited as eloping teens’

He must be over the moon! Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by marrying his longtime girlfriend Anca Faur, 63. Aldrin, who was the second person to walk on the Moon after Neil Armstrong, shared the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that the lovebirds got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” the NASA legend tweeted. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Chris Evans jokes if ‘anyone checked on the snowplow’ after Jeremy Renner accident

Evans is America’s jokester. Chris Evans asked Sunday if anyone has checked on the snowplow that “ran over” Jeremy Renner earlier this month. “That’s one tough mf’er,” wrote Evans, 41, on Twitter. “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” The cheeky comment came after the 52-year-old actor posted a photo of himself in a bed undergoing physical therapy. “Sending so much love,”  finished the “Avengers” actor with a red heart emoji. Renner responded to the comment in his usual wit. “Love you brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” the “Hawkeye” star tweeted. Renner was helping a stranded motorist when the snowplow ran over his leg causing a severe loss of blood and leaving the actor in critical condition. The actor later shared a photo of himself bruised and battered from his hospital bed, revealing he had suffered 30 broken bones The actor was released from the hospital last week. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness,” tweeted Renner. “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.
New York Post

Sharon Stone makes surprise appearance during Sam Smith’s ‘SNL’ performance

Live from New York it’s… Sharon Stone? Viewers were in for a treat when the actress made a surprise appearance during Sam Smith’s Jan. 21 performance on “Saturday Night Live.” Smith debuted the title track for their upcoming album, “Gloria,” which was introduced by host Aubrey Plaza. The performance opened with Smith surrounded by a choir, while the “Casino” star lounged on a blinged-out bed, front-and-center. For most of the elaborate performance’s duration, Stone laid on the bed, looking out into space while a musical masterpiece unfolded in front of her. Towards the end, she got up and looked out to the audience. Smith...
New York Post

Kylie Jenner reveals how to pronounce son’s name, shares first photos of him

Rise ‘n shine… Kylie Jenner has finally revealed how to pronounce her son’s name. After months of anticipation, Jenner shared on Instagram this week that she and Travis Scott have named their son “Aire.” She also showed snaps of the 11-month-old’s face for the first time. However, Jenner cleared up some confusion on how to pronounce her son’s name, after a fan account on Instagram, @kyliesnapchat, wondered if it was pronounced “air” or “airey.” “AIR ❤️,” she wrote in response to the post. A source claimed to People that the name means “Lion of God.” Shortly after Jenner’s son was born last February, the reality...
New York Post

Michael J. Fox reminisces on 30-year friendship with Christopher Lloyd

Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and his “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd caused a blast from the past when they appeared at New York’s fabled Comic Con in October. The emotional duo chatted about their friendship and how it didn’t really take shape until the franchise’s third film, reports Variety. “Chris is a great guy. He’s very enigmatic,” said Fox. “It took me a few films to get to know him. On ‘Back to the Future Part III’ we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting.” “I never...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza reprise ‘ Parks and Rec’ roles on SNL’s ‘The Weekend Update’

‘SNL’ was graced by Pawnee, Indiana’s two leading ladies — Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza. “Saturday Night Live” alum Poehler surprised audiences on Saturday by appearing as her iconic “Parks and Rec” character Leslie Knope on “The Weekend Update” portion of the show, reports Entertainment Weekly. Plaza, host of this week’s episode, also appeared as an apathetic April Ludgate during the segment — which was fittingly centered on local governments.  “If you’re young you should get a job as a garbage man or something,” intoned Plaza. “Work for the water department, you can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy