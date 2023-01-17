ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Prince Harry Has ‘Machine-Gunned Down His Credibility’ With Americans

Prince Harry's U.S. popularity has nose-dived because Americans "can see through someone hawking a book," a PR expert has told Newsweek. Harry and Meghan Markle's approval rating among Americans has slumped into negative numbers, and exclusive polling for Newsweek now reveals that just 27 percent believed all of Prince Harry's revelations in his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper.

