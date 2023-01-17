ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Daboll has viral Giants press conference moment: ‘Would sink like a son of a bitch’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 5 days ago

Brian Daboll tells it like it is.

The Giants head coach kept it real during his Monday press conference after Sunday’s wild-card win against the Vikings , when he was asked if he’s “tried to walk on water or multiply loaves and fish.”

“Have I?… I would sink like a son of a bitch,” Daboll said, while the reporter who asked the question let out a loud laugh.

The question was a nod to Daboll’s success in his first year as head coach of the Giants — who won their first playoff game since they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI 11 years ago.

It marked Daboll’s first career playoff win, one of many surprises the Giants provided this year. They had a 7-2 start to the season, which was their best start in a decade, before finishing the season 9-7-1.

Brian Daboll was asked if he has walked on water or multiplied loaves and fishes today:

Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts after the team’s win over the Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
Giants head coach reacts on the sideline during a game against the Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Daboll has won over his locker room and enjoyed a stogie or two along the way. The rookie head coach has helped rebuild the culture for a Giants team that wasn’t supposed to sniff the postseason after a six-year playoff drought.

“We try to be smart, tough and dependable and focus on the things we can control,” Daboll told reporters of his team’s identity ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup with the rival Eagles. “Come in with a positive attitude, and try to be as resilient as we can. We know we’re going to go through some times, whether that’s during the season, during a game.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll after defeating the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023 in Minnesota.
Getty Images

“It’s not always going to be perfect,” Daboll continued. “We’re at where we’re at. Philadelphia’s earned that right to a have a bye and be the number one seed. We’ll just do everything we can to be ready to go on Saturday.”

The Giants are 0-2 against the No. 1-seeded Eagles in the regular season.

