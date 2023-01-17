ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023

DALLAS — The Clippers left for this three-game road trip looking listless, losers of nine of their last 12, a preseason title contender suddenly contending for the play-in tournament. They will return having received a jolt of energy after consecutive victories in Texas in which their offensive found direction...
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup

Moving forward, it looks like the Golden State Warriors will be using a small ball starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney for Jordan Poole. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he did the change to try and give the team a spark since they're only .500. Steph Curry was asked his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steph Curry Makes NBA History With Insane Half-Court Shot

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, and there is not a single player who is close. Not only does Steph have the most three-pointers in NBA history, but he now has tied the record for the most half-court makes in NBA history. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: Late Night Matchup in Sacramento

Two of the most improved teams in the NBA will face off tonight in Sacramento, as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Kings. Both teams have spectacular rookies as well as quality veterans just entering their respective primes. As such, it should be one of the best games of the night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

