Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023
DALLAS — The Clippers left for this three-game road trip looking listless, losers of nine of their last 12, a preseason title contender suddenly contending for the play-in tournament. They will return having received a jolt of energy after consecutive victories in Texas in which their offensive found direction...
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup
Moving forward, it looks like the Golden State Warriors will be using a small ball starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney for Jordan Poole. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he did the change to try and give the team a spark since they're only .500. Steph Curry was asked his...
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Grim Update For LA’s Expected Trade Deadline Plan
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline gradually approaching, it's fair to assume that, at some point, we will get some deals that are a bit more exciting than that snooze-inducing Noah Vonleh-to-the-Spurs deal. One would certainly hope that your 21-25 Los Angeles Lakers intend to get in on the...
Steph Curry Makes NBA History With Insane Half-Court Shot
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, and there is not a single player who is close. Not only does Steph have the most three-pointers in NBA history, but he now has tied the record for the most half-court makes in NBA history. With...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
Thunder Gameday: Late Night Matchup in Sacramento
Two of the most improved teams in the NBA will face off tonight in Sacramento, as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Kings. Both teams have spectacular rookies as well as quality veterans just entering their respective primes. As such, it should be one of the best games of the night.
Three takeaways as the Indiana Pacers lose in Phoenix for their seventh straight loss
The Indiana Pacers are playing the worst basketball they've played in a while right now. On Saturday night, they struggled against the Phoenix Suns, who were missing Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, among others. Yet the Pacers couldn't take advantage and get a win. They were in the...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Update On Lonnie Walker’s Injury Timeline
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has supplied an update on the recovery timeline of starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV, who has been out since December 28th with left knee tendinitis. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Ham has revealed that the Lakers are set to reassess Walker's knee tomorrow...
Miami Heat Kicking Themselves After Poor Defensive Effort Against Luka Doncic
It wasn't the fact Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a big game Friday against the Miami Heat. It was how easy he did it that bothered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists without breaking a sweat in the Mavs' victory against the Heat in Dallas.
