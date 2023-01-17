Read full article on original website
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
Pair of Tennessee Wideouts Make Dane Brugler’s Mock Draft
NFL mock draft analyst Dane Brugler is one of the most respected journalists in the industry. He has his hand on the pulse of the league and where it's moving, making even his early mock drafts credible. He recently released his latest mock draft after the NFL draft declaration deadline...
NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Bears Reportedly Pursuing Packers Assistant
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears are attempting to bring in another member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. They have requested permission to interview Packers defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray for a coaching position with Matt Eberflus' staff, according to CBS' Jonathan Jones.
Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC
Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
With Ed Donatell Gone, 3 Thoughts on the Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Search
Last winter, following the conclusion of another sub-.500 Vikings season, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were shown the door. That meant, for the first time in a long time, fans got to follow the intrigue of searches for replacements at both crucial leadership positions. It was...
Why Foyesade Oluokun Believes Offseason Improvement Is a Must for the Jaguars
In the post game locker room following an AFC Divisional Round exit, players were called upon to give reflections of the 2022-2023 journey. From 3-7 to 9-8 and defying odds along the way, this year's Jaguars squad rose to the occasion. However, for the players the freshness of the loss...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Playoff Game
The 49ers haven't beaten a team as good as Dallas this season. The best teams the 49ers have beaten are the Chargers and the Dolphins, and both got eliminated from the playoffs last week. The only team that's still alive which the 49ers have played is the Chiefs, who beat them 44-23.
Eagles’ Dominant Win Over Giants is Salt in Vikings’ Wound
The Eagles' 38-7 win over the Giants on Saturday night — five years to the day after a different 38-7 playoff win in Philadelphia — showed just how far this year's Vikings were from true championship contention. You could argue that blowout losses against the Eagles, Cowboys, and...
AFC East Rival Fires Three Ex-Patriots in Defensive Purge
As the New England Patriots prepare to restock their assistant coaching staff, a divisional rival is creating a few openings of its own ... and some former New Englanders are paying the price. The Miami Dolphins announced a series of coaching changes on Thursday, the moves headlined by the ousting...
Patrick Mahomes Injury Tracker: MRI Results Are In
The Kansas City Chiefs have news regarding the injured right ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the team's fifth-consecutive AFC Championship Game. Just before halftime of Saturday's game, Mahomes's X-rays came back...
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
Bills Fall to Bengals, Falcons Won’t Host AFC Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons, had a chance to host its first conference championship game since opening in 2017 ... but will have to wait at least another year. Following the "no contest" ruling of the regular season matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after...
Cleveland Browns Assistant to Coach at Senior Bowl
At this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Cleveland Browns will have an assistant coach helping out. According to the Senior Bowl, Browns offensive assistant Ashton Grant will coach the National Team wide receivers. This is helpful for the Browns when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft. Grant...
Sleeper Candidate Emerges for Colts Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked with more than 10 candidates for their vacant head coaching position, and the latest can be considered one of the bigger-dark horses in the search. The Colts announced on Friday afternoon they had completed an interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich...
Lamar Jackson Will Remain Centerpiece of Ravens Offense Moving Forward
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh unequivocally reiterated his support for Lamar Jackson as the team's quarterback for 2023 and beyond, despite the contact situation. "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback; he’s been our quarterback," Harbaugh said. "Everything we’ve done in terms of building our offense and building...
Report: Titans Set to Fill One Staff Opening
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans reportedly have made a decision related to one of the openings on their coaching staff. They simply must wait on that person to make up his mind. The Titans intend to hire Chris Harris as their new pass defense...
Damar Hamlin ‘Still Has Lengthy Recovery’ as Bills, Bengals Reunite
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Hamlin's friend and business parter Jordan Rooney said....
MLB Writer Says Royals Are Most Likely to Go Worst to First in 2023
After winning 74 games in 2021 and appearing ready to usher in a youth movement and take a small step forward in 2022, the Kansas City Royals struggled throughout the year and ended with nearly 100 losses. Taking a step back from the year prior, Kansas City posted a 65-97 record and finished dead last in the American League Central division. Under new leadership in the front office and in the dugout, the club's hope is that better days are ahead this coming season.
