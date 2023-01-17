Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Austin Rivers Shares Controversial Take on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors superstar is undoubtedly one of the NBA's toughest covers, but Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers believes he gets help from the refs. When asked on a recent podcast episode who the toughest cover in the NBA is, Rivers said Steph Curry, but for an interesting reason. "Steph,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup
Moving forward, it looks like the Golden State Warriors will be using a small ball starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney for Jordan Poole. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he did the change to try and give the team a spark since they're only .500. Steph Curry was asked his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Update On Lonnie Walker’s Injury Timeline
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has supplied an update on the recovery timeline of starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV, who has been out since December 28th with left knee tendinitis. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Ham has revealed that the Lakers are set to reassess Walker's knee tomorrow...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Late Night Matchup in Sacramento
Two of the most improved teams in the NBA will face off tonight in Sacramento, as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Kings. Both teams have spectacular rookies as well as quality veterans just entering their respective primes. As such, it should be one of the best games of the night.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Stefon Diggs Leaves Bills’ Locker Room Early After Loss
He only had four catches for 35 yards in Sunday’s game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC
Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Reportedly Pursuing Packers Assistant
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears are attempting to bring in another member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. They have requested permission to interview Packers defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray for a coaching position with Matt Eberflus' staff, according to CBS' Jonathan Jones.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick Lead Eagles to a 28-0 Halftime Lead Over Giants
PHILADELPHIA – If his right shoulder was hurting, Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t show it. The Eagles quarterback came out firing. He was 7-for-7 in the first quarter with two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert from 16 yards and DeVonta Smith from 9 to help the Eagles take a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.
Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Kicking Themselves After Poor Defensive Effort Against Luka Doncic
It wasn't the fact Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a big game Friday against the Miami Heat. It was how easy he did it that bothered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists without breaking a sweat in the Mavs' victory against the Heat in Dallas.
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Fall to Bengals, Falcons Won’t Host AFC Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons, had a chance to host its first conference championship game since opening in 2017 ... but will have to wait at least another year. Following the "no contest" ruling of the regular season matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Titans Set to Fill One Staff Opening
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans reportedly have made a decision related to one of the openings on their coaching staff. They simply must wait on that person to make up his mind. The Titans intend to hire Chris Harris as their new pass defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
MLB Writer Says Royals Are Most Likely to Go Worst to First in 2023
After winning 74 games in 2021 and appearing ready to usher in a youth movement and take a small step forward in 2022, the Kansas City Royals struggled throughout the year and ended with nearly 100 losses. Taking a step back from the year prior, Kansas City posted a 65-97 record and finished dead last in the American League Central division. Under new leadership in the front office and in the dugout, the club's hope is that better days are ahead this coming season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NHL Three Stars: Hyman, MacKinnon and Montembeault Excelled
Welcome once again to THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week. In this regular feature, we identify a trio of players who’ve stood out above all others in hockey’s top league. Let’s get to it. 3. Samuel Montembeault, Montreal. The Canadiens goaltender had a stellar week, going...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UCLA Football Send Offer to Elite Class of 2024 TE Jaden Reddell
The Bruins have joined the race for one of the top tight ends in the country. Class of 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell picked up an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. The Raymore-Peculiar High School (MO) product also plays wide receiver, but since his offer came from tight ends coach Jeff Faris, it is fair to assume that is where the Bruins see Reddell fitting in at the college level.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers Free Agents: Which Players Are Set to Hit the Open Market?
Free agency sits two months away, when teams can begin adding to their roster for the 2023 season. The Chargers' cornerstone players remain under contract. However, quarterback Justin Herbert will become eligible to receive an extension this offseason, one that could reshape the market for the league's top passers. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
Comments / 0