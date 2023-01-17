After winning 74 games in 2021 and appearing ready to usher in a youth movement and take a small step forward in 2022, the Kansas City Royals struggled throughout the year and ended with nearly 100 losses. Taking a step back from the year prior, Kansas City posted a 65-97 record and finished dead last in the American League Central division. Under new leadership in the front office and in the dugout, the club's hope is that better days are ahead this coming season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO