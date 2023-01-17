Read full article on original website
WCPO
Niagara Falls lit orange for the Bengals: Buffalo thanks Cincinnati for 'friendship' ahead of game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "The City of Good Neighbors" is living up to its title. Niagara Falls was illuminated orange Friday morning, just two days before Buffalo's beloved Bills take on the Bengals, in celebration of the friendship the two teams and their fan bases have built. "Recently, with the...
WCPO
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital. The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a...
The Bills' Super Bowl hopes came to a crushing end because of what they ask Josh Allen to do
There’s zero question Josh Allen is one of the NFL’s 2-3 best players. The Buffalo Bills have ascended back to prominence precisely because Allen can play like a freak alien. One specific possession could see the superstar quarterback launch a dart down the sideline to Stefon Diggs. On...
WCPO
What is a Buffalo Bill? Team named after man who hunted bison
CINCINNATI — "Just got that first playoff win ... now we gotta go on the road and go beat the buffaloes." Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is just as confused as the rest of us. The Buffalo Bills might have a blue bison in their logo, and their mascot Billy Buffalo might also be a (you guessed it) blue bison, but the animal simply represents the city name — NOT its team name.
WCPO
WATCH: Damar Hamlin at Bengals-Bills AFC divisional playoff game
Damar Hamlin is in the building for the Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game. CBS crews captured video of Hamlin, his father, mother and little brother arriving at the stadium Sunday afternoon. During a timeout before halftime, Highmark Stadium showed Hamlin on the video board, hyping up the crowd and making...
WCPO
'Part of my heart is in Ohio': International fans with no connection to Cincinnati cheer on the Bengals
SAO PAULO — It’s not just fans in Buffalo and Cincinnati that will be glued to the game this weekend. Fans across the globe will be watching too. “Ten years ago, I had the feeling that maybe and probably I was the only single Bengals fan here in Brazil,” said André Morelli-Faria, who lives in São Paulo.
WCPO
Bengals and Bills continue to share the love ahead of this weekend's big game
BUFFALO N.Y. — Following Damar Hamlin's injury during the Bengals-Bills Monday night matchup, Cincinnati rallied around Buffalo to show support not only for Damar and his family but also for the Bills Mafia. Over the past few weeks, many fans in the two cities have developed a mutual respect...
