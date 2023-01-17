Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 4 Teaser: Watch
Trigun Stampede is now making its way through its new reboot's story as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what is coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 4 of the series! The reboot has been introducing fans to a whole new take on the world from Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga with the first few episodes of its run so far, and it's only the beginning as there are still many others that need to make their way to the action in the reboot as well.
ComicBook
Big Sky Star Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on His Surprising Future After Season 3 Finale
Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain
In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2: First Look Released by HBO
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] Cue Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," because there's trouble on The Last of Us Episode 2. Sunday's series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation game, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the Boston QZ to rendezvous with Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) freedom fighter Fireflies. The trio then fled FEDRA soldiers, escaping into a Biological Contamination Area marked with a warning sign: "DO NOT PROCEED."
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Is Directed by the Video Game's Co-Creator
The second episode of The Last of Us on HBO was directed by the video game's own co-creator. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved video games of all-time and that's thanks to the very talented team at Naughty Dog. A lot of incredibly smart people worked together to bring this story to life and while some key people led the charge, it was a team effort by all accounts. However, the core story is the brainchild of a man by the name of Neil Druckmann. He has worked closely with various writers and co-directors on the series, but he is often credited as the one steering the narrative.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
ComicBook
DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character
The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook
One Piece Drops Animation Bombshell With Kaido vs Yamato: Watch
One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and plenty of fans thought the show had nothing up its sleeve to surprise them. Of course, that all changed when Toei Animation kicked off the show's Wano Country saga. The story has been wild from the start, and One Piece's team has popped off with truly amazing animation. And now, another animator has stepped up with an animated clip worthy of a hall of fame.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Final Trailer Release Date Revealed With New Teaser
Star Trek has officially revealed when the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will arrive. On Twitter, the official Star Trek account announced that the trailer will arrive in one week, during halftime of the NFL AFC Championship game on CBS. The announcement comes with a new teaser splicing fresh footage from Star Trek: Picard's final season with clips of NFL gameplay. The footage features the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Though not shown in the new teaser, Brent Spiner is back not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. Jeri Ryan also returns as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Celebrates Gentle's Return
Over the years, My Hero Academia has dropped its share of emotional cliffhangers, and they never get any easier to swallow. From overdue reunions to major reveals, the series has done it all, and it just did so once again. This time, My Hero Academia has fans tearing up over a character's awaited comeback, and it proves villains shouldn't be written off as lost causes.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
ComicBook
Smallville Meets Supernatural In Michael Rosenbaum's Epic Group Selfie
It was a Smallville/Supernatural crossover of sorts in Las Vegas recently, thanks to Creation Entertainment's Operation Las Vegas fan event. On Instagram, Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum shared an epic selfie featuring himself along with Tom Welling, Jason Manns, Rob Benedict, Jensen Ackles, and Jared Padalecki, captioning the photo "Smallville meets Supernatural." He went on to elaborate in the caption that they were out together for the fan event and that it was "good to see my old friends". You can check the pretty epic selfie below.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
ComicBook
Persona 3 Portable's Biggest Problem Should Reportedly Be Fixed Soon
It sounds like Japanese developer Atlus will soon be fixing the biggest problem that has been found with Persona 3 Portable. At the end of this past week, Atlus finally released its new remaster of P3P across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this port was long requested by fans, many who have been playing the game in recent days have found some notable issues with the title. Luckily, it sounds like this issue has already been identified and is looking to be rectified via a future update.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Have Fans Arguing For Classic Series Returns
Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have fans arguing that what they really need is some classic series revivals. As it seems like is the case every month, there are whispers of an upgraded Nintendo Switch. But, nothing has been officially announced by the company. With the void of information just hanging out in the Internet, some fans are taking the opportunity to argue for their favorite games making a return on the console. While Fire Emblem , Kirby, and Mario have enjoyed multiple efforts on the Switch, it's been a while since some of the faces from the Gamecube or Wii eras have made an appearance.
