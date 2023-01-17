ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Get loud at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest

The loudest fans in hockey are taking over Fayetteville Street this February.

Photo by Jaylynn Nash via Carolina Hurricanes

The 2023 Stadium Series — an outdoor hockey game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium — is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 18. Don’t stop reading if you’re not going .
Free festivities begin the day before , whether or not you’ve secured tickets to the game.

On Friday, Feb. 17 , the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will take over downtown Raleigh to celebrate the Canes’ 25 years in NC . Fayetteville Street will be packed with activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Throughout the day, there will be live music on two stages , live art, and a lighted sky drone show. Food trucks and vendors will line the streets, with plenty of
craft beer to go around. There will even be a wing eating contest .

We’re especially excited to play street hockey , ride on the Ferris wheel , and jump on large inflatables, like a giant slide with fake snow . Here’s to hoping we can sound the Hurricanes’ siren , which will also make an appearance.

Get your camera ready , because there will be lots of photo opportunities. Caniancs can take a picture with the Stanley Cup , meet
Hurricanes alumni and mascots ( and snag an autograph ), and pose in photo booths . In celebratory fashion, the day will end with a fireworks show .

The full Fan Fest schedule will be posted here , once it’s available.

