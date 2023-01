Get loud at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest

The loudest fans in hockey are taking over Fayetteville Street this February. Photo by Jaylynn Nash via Carolina Hurricanes

The 2023 Stadium Series — an outdoor hockey game between theat Carter-Finley Stadium — is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 18., whether or not you’ve secured tickets to the game.On, the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will take over downtown Raleigh to. Fayetteville Street will be packed with activities and entertainment fromThroughout the day, there will be, live art, and a lighted sky drone show. Food trucks and vendors will line the streets, with plenty ofto go around. There will even be aWe’re especially excited to, and jump on large inflatables, like a. Here’s to hoping we can sound the Hurricanes’ siren , which will also make an appearance., because there will be lots of photo opportunities. Caniancs can take a picture with the, meet), and pose in. In celebratory fashion, the day will end with aThewill be posted here , once it’s available.