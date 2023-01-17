Get loud at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest
The 2023 Stadium Series — an outdoor hockey game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium — is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 18. Don’t stop reading if you’re not going . Free festivities begin the day before , whether or not you’ve secured tickets to the game.
On Friday, Feb. 17 , the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will take over downtown Raleigh to celebrate the Canes’ 25 years in NC . Fayetteville Street will be packed with activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be live music on two stages , live art, and a lighted sky drone show. Food trucks and vendors will line the streets, with plenty of craft beer to go around. There will even be a wing eating contest .
We’re especially excited to play street hockey , ride on the Ferris wheel , and jump on large inflatables, like a giant slide with fake snow . Here’s to hoping we can sound the Hurricanes’ siren , which will also make an appearance.
Get your camera ready , because there will be lots of photo opportunities. Caniancs can take a picture with the Stanley Cup , meet Hurricanes alumni and mascots ( and snag an autograph ), and pose in photo booths . In celebratory fashion, the day will end with a fireworks show .
The full Fan Fest schedule will be posted here , once it’s available.
On Friday, Feb. 17 , the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will take over downtown Raleigh to celebrate the Canes’ 25 years in NC . Fayetteville Street will be packed with activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be live music on two stages , live art, and a lighted sky drone show. Food trucks and vendors will line the streets, with plenty of craft beer to go around. There will even be a wing eating contest .
We’re especially excited to play street hockey , ride on the Ferris wheel , and jump on large inflatables, like a giant slide with fake snow . Here’s to hoping we can sound the Hurricanes’ siren , which will also make an appearance.
Get your camera ready , because there will be lots of photo opportunities. Caniancs can take a picture with the Stanley Cup , meet Hurricanes alumni and mascots ( and snag an autograph ), and pose in photo booths . In celebratory fashion, the day will end with a fireworks show .
The full Fan Fest schedule will be posted here , once it’s available.
Comments / 0