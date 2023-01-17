New Root House exhibit explores wedding traditions of the Victorian South

The William Root House Museum in Marietta.

The William Root House Museum, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, from Feb. 1-25 will have the house as it would have appeared during a Victorian-era wedding and reception.

No wedding had a greater impact on marriage rituals and traditions than Queen Victoria's wedding to Prince Albert on Feb. 10, 1840. Southerners, in particular, had a fascination with the British aristocracy and eagerly adopted their customs and etiquette. Museum visitors will see how a Southern middle-class family like the Roots would have planned their nuptials and learn the origin of many wedding customs and traditions still practiced today.

Nineteenth century wedding illustrations, invitations and an authentic 1860s gown will be displayed during this exhibit. Exhibit admission is included in the cost of regular museum admission.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the William Root House will also host a special after-hours program called “Sex, Love, and Marriage in Victorian America” on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. This program is restricted to guests 18 years or older. Tickets for this program are $15 per person and must be purchased online in advance. Space is limited.

For more information, visit WilliamRootHouse.com/Wedding .