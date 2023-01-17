Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Madonna is going on tour in 2023.
The 64-year-old singer announced the Celebration tour Tuesday.
The North American leg of the tour will kick off July 15 in Vancouver, B.C., and end Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.
The European leg of the tour will take place in the fall, starting in London on Oct. 14.
Bob the Drag Queen will join the tour as a special guest.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X , in 2019. She has since released "Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" with Dua Lipa and Missy Elliott and "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" with Beyoncé.
Here's the North American dates for the Celebration tour:
July 15 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
July 18 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center
July 25 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
July 27 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
July 30 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 2 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug. 5 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Aug. 13 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 19 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell
Aug. 23 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 24 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Sept. 2 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Sept. 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Sept. 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Sept. 9 - Miami, Fla., at Miami-Dade Arena
Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Sept. 18 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX
Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 4 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena
