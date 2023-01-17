Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Madonna is going on tour in 2023.

Madonna will perform across North America on her "Celebration" tour featuring Bob the Drag Queen. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

The 64-year-old singer announced the Celebration tour Tuesday.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off July 15 in Vancouver, B.C., and end Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

The European leg of the tour will take place in the fall, starting in London on Oct. 14.

Bob the Drag Queen will join the tour as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X , in 2019. She has since released "Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" with Dua Lipa and Missy Elliott and "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" with Beyoncé.

Here's the North American dates for the Celebration tour:

July 15 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

July 18 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

July 25 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

July 27 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

July 30 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 2 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 5 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Aug. 13 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 19 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

Aug. 23 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Sept. 2 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Sept. 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Sept. 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Sept. 9 - Miami, Fla., at Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 18 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 4 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena

